On three mornings this past week, frost visited some areas of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Frost likes to form on those cool clear nights when the temperatures fall into the 30s. Since cold air is heavier than warm air it settles to the bottom and this is why you are most likely to see frost form in valleys as opposed to hilltops.
The early evening dew that forms on clear night turns to frost as the temperatures drop into the mid-30s and then at ground level to freezing or below.
Trees hold a little more heat and usually escape the early fall frosts.
My home sits on a small parcel of land that is covered with trees bushes and flowers. We had no frost this past week but homes just a few doors away that were in the open had their lawns turn white from the frost.
While frost can damage tender vegetation it frequently leaves more durable plants for another day. The real killer is when we have a freeze along with the frost. A freeze occurs when the air temperature drops to 32 or below and remains at that level for several hours and the plants actually freeze from the sustained cold.
Freezes also tend to be more widespread and can even damage or kill plants anywhere, including hilltops. It is interesting to note that a heavy late frost and freeze this past spring killed off a lot of the hickory tree blooms and the large hickory tree in my front yard has not a single nut for our little furry friends that depend on them as a source of food.
That freeze also knocked out the blooms and now the fall berries on our Japanese Dogwood tree that provides food for the birds. Contrary to what a lot of folks think we do not have to have a frost to bring on the colors. In fact when it’s a heavy frost and freeze the weight of the ice can cause the leaf to snap and fall to the ground.
It has been on the chilly side for much of September and early October and these cooler temperatures are responsible for a much earlier coloring of the leaves this year especially compared with the past few years when the show arrived much later in October, and even into early November.
Already in the mountains good color exists in and around Ohiopyle and Farmington. The areas around Deep Creek Lake and Seven Springs will be at their peak this weekend. Coming out of Ohiopyle just before you reach Frank Lloyd Wrights “Kentuck Knob Home” is a fantastic stretch of red maples on both sides of the road. It’s like driving through a tunnel of red trees.
Around every bend on our roadways is a spectacular display of fall color and that is what makes our area so special. We see many license plates from nearby states as well as some from far away. The Laurel Highlands has again been named as one of the top fall destinations to view the annual fall foliage show.
Don’t let the crowds fool you or keep you away as weekdays still offer the opportunity to see what Mother Nature has in store for us without all the traffic.
The other nice thing about living in this area is that if you do miss the show in the mountains or just want to enjoy the colors a second or third time Mother Nature takes the show on the road and it will be playing in the lower elevations later in October.
So far the combination of ample fall rains and cooler temperatures is truly producing some of the best color in recent years. The forecast for the next 10 days calls for cooler than normal temperature to continue along with weather on the dry side. Great for a nice walk, hike or drive to see the colors.
You don’t want to miss the show.
