The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will hold its second meeting of 2021 on Saturday, April 10.
The meeting will include final adoption of hunting and trapping seasons for the 2021-22 license year.
In compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19, the meeting will be held only online, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The board will hear reports from staff before picking up its prepared agenda, which will be available on the Upcoming Events page at www.pgc.pa.gov about two weeks before the meeting.
Those wishing to submit comments for the board to consider can do so in one of two ways. Comments can be sent by email to pgccomments@pa.gov. Those who, in recent months, already have emailed comments about policy matters do not need to do so again; those comments have been forwarded to the board.
People also may submit recorded comments by phone by pre-registering online to receive a call from the Game Commission on Wednesday, April 7, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Their comments, up to five minutes in length, will be recorded during the call. The pre-registration form needed to submit comments by phone can be found directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSHQ33P, or through the “Upcoming Events” link under the “Information and Resources” tab at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Calls will be placed on a first-to-register, first-to-be-called basis until 11 a.m. If you pre-register and do not get a call from the Game Commission during this three-hour window, please email your comments to pgccomments@pa.gov.
All submitted public comments will be sent to the board to be read and heard before the April 10 meeting.
To watch the virtual meeting live, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/507774674568010766?source=news+release.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Those unable to watch the meeting live can view it later on the agency’s YouTube Channel.
The April 10 meeting originally was planned for a later date, but moved ahead one week.
