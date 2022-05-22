The Pennsylvania Game Commission shooting range located in Laughlintown on State Game Lands 42 in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County may reopen on Saturday, May 21st. The road maintenance project is nearing completion and users will now benefit from the significant enhancements.
A similar project began on the range at State Game Lands 248 in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County on Thursday, May 19. The road and range will be closed until the completion of the project which will be approximately mid-June pending weather. The road maintenance project will involve daylighting and widening the existing access road, it will address poor drainage areas, repair the base, and will resurface the entire 575 linear feet of road that begins off of Chestnut Ridge Road. The existing parking area will be widened and improved as part of this project.
“These maintenance projects have produced significant enhancements to the access to these ranges,” said Forestry Regional Supervisor Neil Itle. “Both of these projects will benefit the sportsmen and women for years to come.”
An interactive map of all seasonal roads with their current status is also located on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website at www.pgc.pa.gov under the STATE GAME LANDS section and MAPS AND MORE link at the bottom of the homepage or at the following link: Seasonal Roads (arcgis.com)
