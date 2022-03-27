Modern science allows precise analysis of distant planets and the deep ocean floor. So, it’s surprising that measuring the height of trees in a forest, on dry land of planet Earth, still presents scientists a challenge.
“Measuring a standing tree poses several practical problems,” said Barb Wallace, environmental education specialist with the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources at Ohiopyle State Park. “You can’t just run a tape straight to the top, and in a forest setting like this, it can be difficult to distinguish the high branches of your target tree from those of its neighbors.”
Formerly, foresters used the tangent method to measure tree height, which applies trigonometry and assumes the base of the tree as a 90-degree angle. But the tree needs to be straight and on level ground. “Level ground is scarce around here,” Wallace noted.
One straightforward way to measure a tree is to cut it down first, out of the question in the forest setting Wallace discussed — Ferncliff Peninsula, where the Youghiogheny River bends back on itself forming a 100-acre near-island at the heart of Ohiopyle State Park. In 1973 the National Park Service designated Ferncliff a National Natural Landmark, citing it as “one of the best examples of typical late-succession forest in the Allegheny Mountains.” Cutting down Ferncliff trees never happens, except in rare cases to ensure the safety of visitors.
Wallace and her environmental interpretation staff at Ohiopyle have been cataloguing the park’s tallest tree specimens. It’s important, she says, to document tall trees and the sites they grow, especially on public lands like state parks. On Saturday, March 19, Ohiopyle State Park invited anyone interested in big trees and in learning how to measure them to participate through “Citizen Science” at Ferncliff.
“Involving the public in managing our natural resources helps fulfill our mission here of education about nature and environment,” Wallace said. “When you know about something, you tend to care and value it.”
Wallace issued participants a “hypsometer,” a hand-held instrument whose theory is simpler than its operation. A hypsometer fires a laser beam at a tree’s highest twigs, then automatically accounts for rough ground and calculates its height.
Wallace led the group along Ferncliff’s trails, looking for big tree candidates. They first sought trees with wide girth, to measure “Diameter at Breast Height (DBH)” with a special tape. The tape wraps the tree four-and-a-half feet above the ground (DBH) and is calibrated with a scale that reads the diameter through the tree’s center. A massive white oak along the trail measured 42 inches DBH.
Participants then ringed the oak, aiming their hypsometers at what appeared from their angle to be its highest twigs. “Different points at the crown can appear higher from different angles, so viewing the tree from various perspectives gives the best chance to get good measurements.” Wallace said.
“I’m getting 98 feet,” one participant offered.
“I’ve got 96 over here,” came a shout from across the circle.
“Yep, 96 here too,” affirmed another voice. Wallace recorded the measurement upon which most participants agreed.
Nearby, the group spied a mockernut hickory that, although tall, reaching above the surrounding canopy, was relatively slender. The hickory measured 116 feet tall, but just 29 inches DBH.
“When I see big trees like this, I’m in awe of what they’ve endured, and they give me hope for the future,” said John Semon of Penn Run, Indiana County, who attended the session with his wife Tina.
Wallace explained that Ferncliff’s forest is unusually diverse, with rare plants at home farther south. The northward flowing Youghiogheny carries seeds from the mountains of West Virginia and Maryland. At Ferncliff and the adjoining Youghiogheny Gorge, those southern species meet trees typical of northern and midwestern forest types.
She said the general height of forests on different sites can be compared through the Rucker Index, defined as “the average height of the 10 tallest specimens of the 10 tallest species on the site.” Ohiopyle’s Rucker Index (136.9) ranks third among all 122 state parks in Pennsylvania. Only Ridley Creek State Park (139.3) and Cook Forest State Park, with its old-growth white pine and hemlock (138.5) rank higher. Fairmont Park, a city park in Philadelphia, scores 144.7 on the index.
“Pride in place is very real here at Ohiopyle, and we’re proud that our trees score so high compared to other conserved places,” Wallace said. “Fairmont Park is a long-established urban park in a favorable climate, where the trees have been protected for centuries.”
Ohiopyle State Park harbors the tallest scarlet oak growing in the northeastern United States. The giant oak reaches 135 feet high.
“I just love the beauty of forests and nature,” said Liam Welsh, 12, of Rostraver Township. “My mom told me about this program, and I wanted to come. She’s on the park’s email list because we’ve attended other programs before.”
“Our whole family loves the outdoors. It brings us together,” said Kelly Welsh, Liam’s mother. “It is so great to come here to Ohiopyle and expose an interested young person to these wholesome and positive things.”
As dark clouds loomed and rain began to patter on Ferncliff, Wallace collected the hypsometers and summarized. “Great work. You measured eight tall trees today, on about two acres. You only have 98 acres to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.