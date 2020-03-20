The coronavirus outbreak has triggered an unprecedented series of responses intended to contain the spread of this health crisis here in the United States.
Travel bans and quarantines were the first measures taken against the virus, which apparently originated in China and rapidly transformed into a worldwide pandemic. As more cases of coronavirus were confirmed around the country, more widespread actions were implemented. Because of the contagious nature of the disease, many events and other gatherings that involved large numbers of people, such as political rallies, business conferences and concerts, began to be cancelled.
By the middle of last week, shutdowns and cancellations became extensive with many colleges and public schools suspending classes, followed by all the major professional sports leagues and NASCAR suspending their seasons and the outright cancellation of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball championships. All that was capped Friday afternoon when President Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency.
At this point, the interruption of so many routine business and social activities has now affected the lives or lifestyles of just about everyone to some degree. More important, however, is the hope these extensive actions and attendant sacrifices will contain this crisis and result in running its course quickly and with a minimum of suffering or deaths.
Let me say, until last Friday morning I had absolutely no intention of discussing the coronavirus crisis today. By then, I had almost finished this week’s column with the primary topic to be overview of the upcoming Central PA Fly Fishing Show scheduled for next Saturday at the Myers Elementary school in Bellwood. This was to be the second year for this event, and most of the exhibitors and presenters, myself included, were enthusiastic about it being even bigger and more successful than last year’s effort.
I was also excited to coordinate the first Keystone Classic Fly Tying Championship as part of the show. Unfortunately, show organizer Mike McFarland called me Friday morning to deliver the disappointing news that after talking to several exhibitors and officials of the Bellwood-Antis school district he was obliged to cancel the show and the fly-tying contest for this year.
Although I will miss the opportunity to see many old friends and make some new ones at the show next weekend, I’m not going to sit around and fret about that or the disappearance of the ball sports on TV. My approach to coping with all the coronavirus sequestration will be to spend as much time as possible in the outdoors enjoying the fresh air and sweet solitude. And I would encourage everyone to take a healthy dose of that same medicine.
The weather has been quite mild recently, and I’ve been trout fishing several times over the past month and a half. Last week, I fished the Juniata River twice and caught my first smallmouths of the year and hunted pheasants at a local shooting preserve with a friend who wanted to train two of his young pointers on some live birds.
Compared to the past two years that found most of the rivers and streams of our region running somewhere between bank full and flood stage for most of the spring, water conditions this season are just about ideal. Water temperatures on the Juniata River have been a bit on the cold side, but that situation will change for the better rather quickly with a few more sunny afternoons. When that happens, the smallmouth fishing will heat up as well, and I plan to get in plenty of time chasing those hard-fighting fish this spring.
Soft-plastic tube jigs are always a staple lure for early-spring river smallmouths. If the low, clear water conditions continue, 2§ inch “teaser” tubes fished on 1/8-ounce jigheads should be the ticket. Go with crayfish-mimicking colors like green pumpkin or some shade of brown but don’t hesitate to try some brighter colors, especially on overcast days. When the large schools of baitfish make their appearance, smallmouths will be inclined to smash crankbaits. I usually have an assortment of natural and brighter colors in ™- to 3/8 -ounce sizes in both shallow- and medium-diver models.
Trout fishing should steadily improve as water temperatures elevate and perk up the nymphs and other food sources of the trout. All stocked trout streams are closed to fishing until the opening of the regular trout season. Many special-regulation areas in our area, however, are open to fishing year-round on a catch-and-release basis. Check the “2020 Pennsylvania Fishing Summary” booklet that comes with your fishing license for a complete listing of those areas and the specific rules in place on them.
Most special regulation areas require fishing to be done with artificial lures or flies, but some like the Little Juniata River in Blair and Huntingdon counties allow the use of natural bait. Canoe Creek Lake in Blair County was stocked earlier this month and is open to catch-and-release trout fishing until the first day of trout season on April 18.
Fly anglers will probably find nymphs and small wet flies the most productive offerings most days. Make sure to fish them slow and deep and cover the water methodically. On overcast days, dry-fly fishing is a possibility on streams that have the tiny mayflies commonly known as Blue-Winged Olives. These diminutive insects tend to hatch in big enough numbers to bring trout to the surface to feed on them steadily. Matching this hatch, however, typically requires small flies, usually size 18, 20 or smaller, fished on fine tippets of 5X or 6X. Because BWOs tend to hatch flat, smooth pools, precise casts and drag-free drifts are vital for success.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
