Deep in the swamps of Eastern North Carolina, Lincoln City, a neighborhood of the City of Kinston, was home to many folks who worked in the manufacturing and tobacco industries.
It was a thriving community with a nice school, doctors, nurses and lawyers and at least 12 grocery stores. Homes were small and were typical of the shotgun style. That the grandchildren of enslaved people and sharecroppers could own these properties was considered a huge blessing. Nobody locked their doors and the entire neighborhood felt like one big happy family.
In September of 1999 Hurricane Floyd visited North Carolina after first threatening Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
I remember Floyd, as we were vacationing in a rented cottage on Nags Head, North Carolina, and had to head inland as we were under a mandatory evacuation. The big problem with Floyd was not the wind but the flooding. The Neuse River which flowed through the Lincoln City neighborhood caused tremendous damage as five feet of water filled nearly every home.
We managed to escape to Franklin, Virginia, just across the border from North Carolina but the flooding caught up with us and by morning our first floor motel room was flooding and we were moved to the second floor to ride out the storm.
These areas received close to 20 inches of rain. After several days of sharing food and wading over to the motel office for coffee as they had a small propane grill set up, we were allowed to return to our cottage.
The interesting thing about the storm was that the closer we got to the coast the less rain had fallen and Nags Head had only two inches and very little wind damage.
Many times these storms will devastate cities and towns far away from the costal zones. Franklin, Virginia, was also under water but nothing like the damage to Lincoln City in Kinston.
After several months FEMA descended on Kinston and made city leaders an offer they couldn’t refuse: the federal government bought out the Riverside portion of the Lincoln City neighborhood, giving each homeowner a check for the value of their home so long as the owner agreed to vacate the floodplain and move elsewhere.
The government then tore down the houses, preventing future flood damage and saving itself money by not having to keep rebuilding after every flood.
Today the neighborhood is quiet, no cars, lots are vacant and the few structures left are abandoned. The overgrowth of weeds and brush around the streets and vacant lots act as a monument to the federal government’s first experiments in coordinated climate migration.
The story of climate displacement is messy and complicated. There is no single starting point since the very nature of the next storm or the one after is not yet known. Any beginning must be arbitrary and perhaps Lincoln City was as good a place as any to begin.
After centuries of growth with no real plan or even knowledge of the coming problems caused by our changing climate someone has to take responsibility to halt the cycle of destruction and reconstruction in flood prone areas and move people away from the riskiest places. This will be the story of how we begin to retreat from those places that no longer have a future.
Note information on Lincoln City from book entitled “The Great Displacement” by Jake Bittle.
