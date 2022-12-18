Are you tired of the gloomy, dreary days we have been experiencing over the past several weeks?
December is usually our gloomiest month with its short days and lots of low clouds, drizzle, rain and wind. Most of the storms that cross the country at this time of the year directly affect our weather or pass close enough to still bring us clouds and cold temperatures even when we miss the snow and rain.
So far we have missed out on any major snows but temperatures for the holidays should be very cold as some polar arctic air is poised to visit the area and any precipitation should be in the form of snow although mostly on the light side.
Christmas Day on average has only a 17% chance of an inch of snow. Temperatures average 24 for the morning low and 43 for the afternoon high. It’s been as cold as 11 below zero in 1983 and as warm as 69 degrees in 1932. Almost three inches of snow fell across the area in 1938.
December usually only sees 28% of the sunshine that is possible. This is compared to November at 30% and January at 32% of what’s possible. Contrast that with July when we get 57% of our share of possible sunshine.
December is known for its darkness and the worst day is the winter solstice on the 21st of the month when sunrise is at 7:35 am and sunset at 4:58 pm giving us our shortest day with nine hours and 23 minutes of daylight.
The good news is that it is all uphill from that moment on with increasing amounts of daylight until the summer solstice on June 21 when the sun rises at 5:50 a.m. and sets at 8:54 p.m. giving us 15 hours and four minutes of daylight.
The cold air that is expected to visit us over the coming next two weeks looks to be widespread and will affect almost all of the United State from the Pacific to the Atlantic with the most intense cold air over the upper plains, the Midwest and across our area.
This cold spell has also brought some heavy snow to a lot of the western states and it may be of help in dealing with the long-term drought that has plagued the area for over a decade. It will take a lot more than one good snowstorm to eliminate the dryness but it could be a welcome start as rivers and lakes in the west are at historic lows.
To help brighten spirits during these gloomy days you may have noticed their seems to be a lot more emphasis on outdoor light displays this year which brighten up the nighttime.
Evenings are always nice to take a drive through the neighborhoods to see the various displays and bring a bit of warmth to the dark and gloomy skies.
