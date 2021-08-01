Go west young man.
This famous quote was attributed to Horrace Greely, publisher of the New York Tribune newspaper and one time presidential candidate when he referred to the expansion westward of our young country.
The expansion was made possible in large part because of the railroad. Our famous local boy Albert Gallatin who was the Treasury Secretary in the early 1800ies had a lot to do with this expansion. In 1808 he proposes a massive infrastructure package much like is being proposed today. Of course like today at first it was resisted but over the next 20 years most of it came to fruition.
This included roads, canals and the westward expansion of the railroad. Today much of our recreation opportunities come from these former railroads which are now our hiking and bike trails. The most famous of which is the Great Allegheny Passage that runs from Pittsburgh to Connellsville, Ohiopyle and on to Washington used by millions each year.
In the 1800s building our railroad system required large amounts of land; about the size of South Carolina by the time it was completed. This required the Federal Government to seize and redistribute large tracts of land and brought about the issue of “Eminent Domain” which held that the Government can force the sale of property if is overwhelmingly in the public interest. In the early 1800s, the cost of transporting a bushel of wheat from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia some 300 miles was more than the wheat itself was worth and took weeks over flooded roads, mud and mountains.
Building railroads solved the problem and opened the country up to its westward expansion. The frontier quickly moved through Pennsylvania and on into Ohio, Indiana and beyond. A good crew could lay a mile of track a day except over our mountains where thousands of workers could be stalled for weeks. The building of the American Railroad system was the largest and most complicated public works program of the industrial era and consumed workers almost as fast as it did steel and timber. An interesting book by Sebastian Junger with the title “Freedom” described the railroads ability to “annihilate distance” that made it indispensable to the public good.
Railroad work relied on high explosives to blow holes through inconvenient geography and was so dangerous that slave owners often refused to contract out their slaves. The void was filled by Irish and Chinese immigrants who arrived in America so poor that railroad companies felt free to essentially work them to death.
About 1,200 died working on the Transcontinental Railroad. In 1836 Grasshoppers so thick derailed a train in Pennsylvania killing 89. A collapsed trestle near Ashtabula Ohio killed 80 when the entire train fell into a gorge. Another trestle collapse in Colorado killed scores and closer to home in 1903 the Duquesne Limited running at 60 mph hit a load of timber that had fallen off an earlier freight near Connellsville Pennsylvania and hurled the baggage car into the Youghiogheny River and ripped nearly every car off the tracks, killing 78 people.
Today the old tracks are gone and in their place we have the Great Allegheny Passage which brings a sense of peace and serenity that once brought a lot of suffering and death.
