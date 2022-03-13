It’s more of a “thing” every spring. Searching the woods for shed deer antlers has become a popular and sometimes disciplined craze, drawing beginners and serious collectors outdoors at the end of winter.
Early spring is the perfect time to search for dropped antlers, referred to as “sheds.” Buck deer annually shed their antlers by late-winter. And right now, after the snow has melted but before new vegetation covers the ground, is when “sheds” are most easily spotted in the woods.
“Antlers are a marvel of evolution. They’re astounding and popular too,” stated Jeannine Fleegle, a biologist in the Game Commission’s Deer and Elk section, in a recent Pennsylvania Game News article. “Shed hunting even draws people who have never chased a deer with bow or gun.”
Shed hunting has attracted such a following that the Game Commission has launched a contest which shed hunters still have a few days to enter. It’s the Commission’s 2022 Shed Hunt Photo Contest. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, March 16.
To enter, a shed hunter can email a photograph, taken while shed hunting, to the Game Commission at pgc-contest@pa.gov. The email submission should be identified by typing “Shed Hunt Photo Contest” into the subject line. Only one photo per entrant will be accepted, and that photo must have been taken within Pennsylvania during 2022. Entrants are reminded to include their name, and to note the county where the photo was taken. There is no cost to enter.
Submitted photos do not have to feature a shed antler, although that’s preferred. The rule is a little vague on that point, but apparently, if a shed hunter takes a photo of, for example, an early wildflower, a wood frog, or an early-emerging box turtle while hunting sheds, that subject would be eligible for the contest. By submitting a photo, entrants grant permission to the Game Commission to use the image for future educational and promotional purposes.
Game Commission staff will select a collection of finalist-photos. They will post the finalists on the Game Commission’s Facebook page, where public voting will determine the winners. Viewers vote by “liking” their favorite. Photos will be available for viewing on March 23, and the voting deadline is Monday, March 28. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 1. Winning entrants will receive a pair of binoculars or an assortment of Game Commission merchandise.
This contest is a creative way to encourage more people to probe the woods during a “lull” outdoors. Promoting shed-hunting also draws attention to the miraculous annual cycle of deer antlers. Males of all deer species, including our white-tailed deer, and elk and moose, grow a new set of antlers every year. One moose antler can approach three feet in length, and two feet wide. Growth begins in April as increasing day-length stimulates the release of hormones into the bloodstream. The new antlers grow throughout the spring and summer, nourished by a network of blood vessels that cover the surface beneath a fuzzy sheath of “velvet.”
Antlers are among the fastest-growing animal tissues known to science and have been studied in the search for human cancer cures. By fall, the antlers harden, and velvet begins to tatter. The buck may rub it away on saplings and branches. Fully formed as true bone, antlers are ready for battling other bucks for dominance during the November breeding season.
Later, after the “rut,” waning daylength shuts down the buck’s testosterone, prompting a thin tier of new bone cells to form between the antler base and the stump-like pedicle which supports it on the skull. Sometime between mid-December and early March, both antlers drop away, leaving their owner without head-adornment until spring.
Seasoned shed hunters advocate searching along fence lines, where bucks sometimes drop an antler when jumping over. The “jolt” at landing, they say, can wrench an antler loose. Some shed enthusiasts also search streambanks for the same reason. Others recommend going out immediately after a rain when antlers are glossy and reflect light. Many use binoculars to scan the ground ahead.
According to that same Game News article quoted above, finding one shed antler can lead to its mate. Research has found that the average distance between two shed antlers, dropped by the same buck, is 93 yards.
I’ve found maybe two dozen sheds during my years outdoors, including one found on a stream bottom while trout fishing. My son and I found a matching set of sheds while hunting spring gobblers, and once, I thought I saw an antler which turned out to be just twisted roots. Upon turning around, I saw a real antler lying beneath a hemlock tree nearby. Several sheds have revealed themselves while I scanned the woods later in spring for morels.
Finding a shed always yields a moment of surprised delight.
