May continued the dry weather pattern that took hold in April as the departing La Nina weather pattern finally retreated and moved to a more neutral position.
April only saw 1.69 inches of precipitation and May finished with 1.95 inches. Averages for the Uniontown area are 3.77 for April and 4.19 for May or 4.32 inches below our normal for the two months.
This dryness has quickly chased away the May green, and lawns are beginning to get that summer dry look. The last 15 days of May only saw 0.30 inches of rain and again May should see a little over an inch per week.
As we write this it looks promising for the weather pattern to allow for some moisture to flow into Southwestern Pennsylvania and give area gardens a much needed watering.
June 1st is the beginning of the meteorological summer months of June, July and August which better tracks our weather than the calendar.
Our June sun is strong and temperatures can hit 90 on any given day although 90 degree days are usually reserved for July and August. Average temperatures for June are 81 for our afternoon high and 54 for the morning low. Usually the month is very comfortable.
The danger of frost and freeze are gone, however, back in 1972 on the 11th the thermometer recorded a low of 33 and there were reports of scattered frost in outlying areas and the mountains just east of Uniontown. The warmest June day was 97 on the 29th back in 1934. Every day of the month of June has recorded a temperature of 90 or better.
Rainfall for June averages just about 4 inches. We have seen as much as 10.29 inches and as little as 0.61 inches. On June 23rd of 1972 as Hurricane Agnes flooded much of Pennsylvania and the Middle Atlantic region 4.34 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period.
The Climate Prediction Center is looking for June to see both rainfall and temperatures about average.
Longer term they are forecasting meteorological summer to lean “slightly” towards warmer and wetter condition for our area. Hopefully the early days of June will bring us some much needed rains.
