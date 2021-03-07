Pennsylvania Outdoor News writer Vic Attardo calls them the “frozen chosen.” It’s his rhyme for the minority of people who embrace winter, refusing to let cold weather confine them indoors. When Attardo uses that phrase he’s mostly talking about ice-anglers, and the frozen chosen ranks around here swelled this winter.
Participation in all outdoor pursuits has ballooned since the start of the COVID pandemic, which could explain some of this year’s ice-angling surge, but there’s also the weather. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission discourages fishing on ice less than four inches thick for individual anglers, and six inches thick for small groups. Most impoundments in southwestern Pennsylvania never grew such an ice mantle the past two winters. But this year, mountain lakes like High Point Lake, had a foot of ice or more. Even lowland impoundments like Virgin Run Lake had close to six inches by the third week of February.
While some industry is suppressed by cold weather, a sporting goods shop in the mountains of western Pennsylvania booms. “This has been the best ice-fishing season I’ve seen in our area since 2010,” said Scott Gates, owner of S&S Bait and Tackle in Chalkhill. “Our sales were 100 miles per hour from the first of January ‘til last weekend.”
For six weeks of single-digit mornings, pickups belching steamy exhaust lined up in the S&S parking spots while their drivers bought minnows, wax worms, maggots, and tackle specialized for fishing through ice.
“The last few years were really slow for us because there wasn’t much safe ice anywhere, but conditions like we had this year are a big help to us. It was unreal how busy we were,” Gates said.
Virgin Run Lake in Franklin Township, Fayette County, displayed something like a carnival atmosphere on a sunny Saturday in late February. Fishermen where scattered in loose, socially-distanced, knots across the lake. Some had erected collapsible shelters, where they were grilling burgers and brats. Other people walked their dogs on the novel surface of a frozen lake. Sound carries well over ice, and the “thwack” of hockey- sticks-on-puck could be heard in every cove, from a makeshift rink kids had made by shoveling away the snow and setting up nets. Some said it was the first time they had ever played hockey on real ice, instead of pavement.
Tom Conroy, of Amend, wasn’t playing hockey. He was catching trout. Conroy had the maximum-allowed five different lines arrayed in holes surrounding him between Virgin Run’s boat launch and the breast of the dam. Sometimes Conroy would “jig” one rod in each hand, jiggling the bait to entice a trout. He didn’t have to wait long between bites.
“This is the first time I’ve been able to get out ice-fishing in three or four years,” Conroy said. “I love to catch these fish and throw them back in, but truth is I just love being out here.”
Even though the statewide trout season does not open until April 3, Fish and Boat Commission rules allow anglers to fish for trout on some stocked lakes during the winter, but any trout caught must be released.
The fishing action wasn’t so intense on another February day on Cranberry Glade Lake in Somerset County.
“We haven’t had a bite all morning, but it’s pretty nice being out here” said Tim Wiltrout of Normalville as he swept a hand across the wintry scene that included a dozen or so clumps of fishermen.
Anglers at Cranberry Glade had been catching northern pike earlier in the month, but no one was having luck that day. Wiltrout and friend Casey Spargar were making the most of it by cooking a hot lunch on a camp stove while they watched their lines.
Paul Karpeal and his son Matt, both of Smithfield, had better luck at High Point Lake, also in Somerset County.
“We enjoy fishing at High Point because of the diversity of fish species to be caught there,” Paul Karpeal said. “And the scenery on a snowy day there can be very calming, as long as the wind isn’t blowing too hard, as it often does up at the highest point in the state.”
The Karpeals caught a mixed bag of large yellow perch and bluegills by fishing tiny ice jigs tipped with a waxworm, fished about a foot off the bottom.
Perch and bluegills can be kept during the winter, up to a limit of 50 of the combined species per angler.
The senior Karpeal got a bite on one of his light panfish rods but said it didn’t feel like a 7-inch bluegill as he reeled it up toward the hole.
After a long tussle, Karpeal proved the diversity of species he values by hauling a brute of a largemouth bass out onto the ice. He estimates the fish’s weight at seven pounds.
But Karpeal’s enjoyment of ice-fishing goes beyond big fish on the ice.
“Ice-fishing provides a way to get out with my son and spend some time together after the holiday,” Paul Karpeal said. “It’s a common interest that brings us closer.”
Ice is gone now from lowland lakes, but it lingers on some mountain waters. Even though S&S Bait and Tackle boomed during this winter’s “ice age,” owner Scott Gates cautions about ice-fishing in what remains of winter.
“I don’t know what the ice will be like this weekend at late-season places like High Point after all that rain,” Gates said.
Anglers should use extreme caution venturing onto ice now, or stow the gear and hope for another cold blast in 2022.
Ben Moyer is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
