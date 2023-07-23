Imagine going on your long-awaited vacation to visit Europe and when you arrive its crowded and it’s hot.
The heat is intense and since southern Europe’s weather is influenced by the Mediterranean Sea it is also very humid. Rome has been hot and humid for much of the late spring and summer with temperatures well into the 90s.
Shift a bit south to the Middle East and the heat index was 150 degrees this week which is beyond what humans can endure.
Back in the USA the heat dome that has plagued much of the south from Florida to California continues with water temperatures off Florida in the 90s. This will probably be bad if any hurricanes develop and move towards Florida. As we know warm ocean waters hold more heat and this heated water is fuel for any storms that do develop.
Probably not the summer to visit Florida or anywhere along the Gulf Coast. Even inland the heat and humidity are unbearable.
Las Vegas hit 117 this week and temperatures have been above 100 on most days.
By now you have probably heard of the terrific heat dome that had settled over Arizona.
As I write this it is 116 degrees in Phoenix with the overnight low expected to only drop to 92 degrees. Phoenix has now recorded their 21st day in a row of temperatures above 110 degrees. The old record was 18 days of 110 degree heat in a row.
The bad news is the next 10 days are forecast to be 110 or higher. July 30th is forecast to cool to 109 for the high and 89 for the morning low. People actually live there. Death Valley on Monday recorded 132 degrees with only a few staff people form the National Park sticking around.
Even a few tourist show up to experience what this kind of heat feels like. Death Valley is certainly not my idea of fun or a vacation in the summer however we have visited in the winter when more pleasant temperatures are experienced.
Speaking of pleasant temperatures and judging by the amount of out-of-state license plates, Southwestern Pennsylvania and our Laurel Highlands continues to be a favorite spot to visit and for some of us to live in the area.
Temperatures have been in the low to middle 80s in the lower elevations and the upper 70s to low 80s in our mountains.
Our mini heatwave and dry spell in June is just a memory and the past few weeks and the forecast for the next week look to be typical of summer here with temperatures in the 80s for afternoon highs and the 60s for morning lows. In the scheme of things, a pretty nice place to visit or better yet to make our home.
With the crowds and traffic and the costs of travel why not enjoy what we have to offer and stay close to home enjoying the beauty and the weather of our region?
