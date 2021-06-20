Yes it seems to be true but what took Mother Nature millions upon millions of years to accomplish we humans have been able to accomplish in just over 150 years.
A recent article in the scientific journal “Annual Review of Earth and Planetary Sciences” discusses the alarming increase in CO2 in the last 150 years caused by human activities that reverses what nature took over 50 million years to accomplish. Scientists who investigate past climates are called Paleoclimatologists. They have collected evidence that CO2 has long been the dominate lever on our Earth’s temperature. The evidence exists in chemicals stored in fossils which show how much CO2 once existed in our atmosphere.
Starting after the dinosaurs went extinct some 60 million years ago the evidence shows a gradual trend of declining CO2 levels along with decreasing temperatures. This followed a much warmer earth when the Arctic was tropical and the earth was perhaps some seven degrees warmer with oceans some 50 feet higher than today.
Their study also shows the extreme, unnatural, skyrocketing rise in CO2 levels since the Industrial Revolution began by humans just 150 years ago. What’s happening now is humans have grown extremely proficient at digging up large amounts of carbon rich fossil fuels and burning them.
According to the study “You could not design a better way to put more CO2 into our atmosphere. The bottom line is when CO2 levels are high so are temperatures, and when CO2 levels decrease, so did our temperatures. At the start of the Industrial Revolution levels were stable at 280 ppm. Today we have climbed to 419 ppm.”
Today our air is warmer and polluted. Pollution kills and it is killing more than ever. The April issue of another trusted long time publication, “National Geographic” reported that globally air pollution accounts for seven million premature deaths each year, more than five times as many who die in traffic accidents.
In the United States 50 years after Congress passed the Clean Air Act, more than 45 percent of Americans still breathe unhealthy air, and, according to the American Lung Association, that causes 60,000 premature deaths each year. Dirty air affects nearly all of our body’s essential systems. It may be responsible for 20 percent of strokes and coronary artery disease and is linked to lung, bladder, colon and stomach cancers, and the list goes on.
There is a more hopeful flip side: Cleaner air brings better health and there is much evidence that the Clean Air Act has saved many lives and shows what can be done if we put our resources to work to better our lives.
Unfortunately much of the world is concentrating on just surviving today and has little resources to do what is possible. Back home we need to acknowledge that we have a serious problem and recognize that we are a big part of the problem but we also can be a big part of the solution.
