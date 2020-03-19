The Pennsylvania Game Commission today announced all Hunter-Trapper Education classes that had been scheduled between March 16 and March 31 will be postponed.
Most classes that are scheduled for this weekend still will be held.
However, effective immediately and until at least March 31, all prospective students will be able to take the online Hunter-Trapper Education course for free and become certified to obtain their hunting or furtaker licenses.
Pennsylvania has offered online Hunter-Trapper Education since 2016. Ordinarily, the online course is open only to students 16 years old or older, and there is a fee to take the online course. However, due to the postponement of free in-person classes, the fee for the online course temporarily will be waived and the online course will be open to students 11 and older.
To take the course for free, students will have to enter a code provided.
The Game Commission in the coming weeks will assess the possibility of rescheduling the classes that have been postponed. Prospective students who want to take an in-person class are urged to check the schedule on April 1 or thereafter.
The postponement of Hunter-Trapper Education classes is among a number of postponements and cancellations the Game Commission has made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Game Commission earlier this week canceled a statewide student archery tournament that had been scheduled for today. And earlier today, the agency closed the Visitors Center at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.
A handful of other eventsOpens In A New Window also have been canceled, and a list of these Is available at www.pgc.pa.gov. Click on the banner at the top of the home page. Additional cancellations will be added to the list as they occur.
