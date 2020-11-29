Pennsylvania deer hunters have been historically generous to neighbors in need through their donations of venison to Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH). But that need is greater than ever with more people out of work due to the COVID pandemic.
“In a year of challenges, Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a reliable tradition that offers us some bright light,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s a shining example of the good that can happen when public sector support and private sector generosity work together to solve a problem. A well-stocked freezer is not universal; more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are at risk for hunger and the simple act of sharing can help to fight that hunger.”
According to Redding, donating some venison could be a big help, and that a whole deer could be used to donate up to 200 meals.
Hunters gave more than 160,000 pounds of lean, nutritious venison to HSH during the hunting seasons last year, the highest total ever in the 29 years the non-profit program has provided high quality protein to food-challenged Pennsylvanians.
“More than 4,000 hunters took the time and made the effort to get one or more donated deer into our network of meat processors,” said HSH executive director John Plowman. “Some hunters drive many extra miles before returning home to donate a deer at a participating butcher’s shop. But we need them to step up bigger than ever this year.”
“Longer seasons, more liberal tag allocations and hunters’ dedication to the program have enabled HSH to grow into a service that offers venison to more community food banks, soup kitchens, churches, and other food distribution entities over a longer interval each year,” Plowman said.
Plowman noted that HSH could not reach hunger-challenged Pennsylvanians without financial support from its program sponsors.
“This is a dynamic dual success story, rooted in hunters’ personal commitment, matched to the financial support of more than 75 corporate and organizational sponsors,” Plowman continued. “Major private benefactors such as EQT, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and the Sordoni Foundation, plus hundreds of caring individuals who send in checks through HSH’s “Buck for the Pot” initiative help cover the growing quarter-million-dollar annual cost to pay participating butchers for cutting and grinding donated deer into venison burger. They, together with our public agency sponsors, the PA Dept. of Agriculture, PA Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the PA Game Commission make all this happen, and we thank them all for their humanitarian generosity.”
“The nutritious venison obtained through Hunter Sharing the Harvest cannot otherwise be duplicated,” said Sheila Christopher, executive director of Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, a statewide network of regional foodbanks. “Deer meat is an excellent source of protein, low in fat and cholesterol.”
Since 1991, Hunters Sharing the Harvest has collected and distributed over one million pounds of hunter-donated nutritious ground venison to hungry families. Plowman encouraged hunters to remember HSH again when they take to the woods this season.
“It’s easy to donate a deer,” Plowman said. “Hunters need only to take their deer to a participating butcher, sign one simple form verifying the donation and that’s it. Thanks to our sponsors, there’s no charge to the hunter.”
For more information about Hunters Sharing the Harvest, including a list of participating butchers in each county, visit www.sharedeer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.