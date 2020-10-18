Members of the Hawkeyes competed at the Nationals SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, on July 13-14.
The event involved youth shooters from across the United States competing two days in a 100-target shoot per day to determine National winners in six skill divisions; rookie, intermediate entry, intermediate advanced, junior varsity, varsity and college.
Awards were presented to the top four teams in each division, along with individual awards.
Hawkeyes results
Brendan Cole, Sammy Riley & Kory Taylor took 1st place National Champions for the Intermediate Entry Division; Individual results: Rookie: William Boden 8th place; Intermediate Entry: Brendan Cole 4th place, Sammy Riley 6th place & Kory Taylor 7th place; Junior Varsity Division; Robbie Dillon 4th place; College Division Branden Sanders 8th place.
Members of the Hawkeyes also competed in the Pennsylvania SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program State Sporting Clays Championship at the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Club in Wampum, Pa. on Aug. 1. The event involved youth shooters from across the state competing in 100-target shoot to determine state winners in six skill divisions.
Hawkeyes Team Results
Intermediate Entry: 1st place – Brendon Cole, Sammy Riley & Kory Taylor, 2nd place team – Dylan Hughes, Parker Jones & Nathan Phillips. Intermediate Advance: 1st place team – Wyatt Mooney, Hunter Bowlen & Drew Calvert. Junior Varsity: 3rd place team – Robbie Dillon, Devon Pezzino & Jacob Stroud, Varsity: 1st place team – Garrett Efaw, Tristian Cole & Brandon Barkey. Individual Results: Rookie: William Boden 1st place; Intermediate Entry: Brendan Cole 1st place, Kory Taylor 2nd place, Dylan Hughes 3rd place. Intermediate Advance: Hunter Bowlen 1st place. Junior Varsity: Robbie Dillon 3rd place. Varsity: Garrett Efaw 1st place, Tristian Cole 2nd place. College: Branden Sanders 1st place, Noah Haines 2nd place.
Teaching our youths respect, responsibility, and the competitive spirit through shotgun shooting. Since its inception in 2009 the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes have produced 163 Top 3 PA State Medals, 108 Top 10 National Placement, 2 National Champions and 3 College Scholarships. With the help of our sponsors we can continue to develop good citizens and give our youth an opportunity to achieve success. Thank you to the 2020 Sponsors of the Hawkeyes. Chapman Corporation, Alex E. Paris Contracting, KSW Oilfield Rental LLC, Gloria & Robert Bishop, LOLA Energy, Defense in Depth, Burns Drilling, Laurel Aggregates, Committee to Elect Pam Snyder for State Representative, Filtrexx, Stewart Greer Associates, Village Lane Shoppes, Range Resources, Gateway Engineers, Hartley Inn & Wayne Lumber.
Hawkeyes now accepting sponsors for the 2021 season. For information on becoming a 2021 sponsor please email: huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com.
A Chicken Roast-Bake Sale–Chinese Auction fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 12-5 p.m. at Tommy Boys parking lot in Waynesburg all proceeds will benefit the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Youth Sporting Clays Program for more information call 724-710-8355 or email: huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com
Registration for the 2021 Hawkeyes Sporting Clay team will be held February, for more information regarding the Hawkeyes program or information on registration please email: huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com.
