As I write this week’s column wet snow flakes are falling in the Uniontown area on Tuesday afternoon. In the mountains snow is accumulating and some roads are becoming snow covered and slippery.
What a change the weather has taken in just a few days.
The first 12 days of November were more summerlike with temperatures in the region in the 70s and low 80s.
How quickly it changed as some polar air from the arctic made its journey to Southwestern Pennsylvania and even into the south.
The cold is expected to hang around for a few more days and then begin to moderate but I don’t think we will see a return to the nice warm weather we experienced in those early days of November.
In fact it may be spring before we experience an 80 degree day again. This coming week we should see some low 50s for high temperatures and this should allow our bodies to get ready and adjust for the colder temperatures of the coming winter days.
Looking at the weather records for our area I came across a few items that might interest you and show just how changeable our weather can be here from year to year.
Weather records in Uniontown go back to 1913, thanks to volunteer weather observers Dr. William Marstellar and Earl Bierer.
In Pittsburgh, records date back to 1870 and this gives us a pretty good indicator of past weather events.
Let’s look at snowfall records:
n November: Most, 32.3 inches 1950; Least, 0 inches several years.
n December: Most, 36.0 inches 1890; Least, 0 inches 1889.
n Season: Most 82.0 inches 1950-51 Least 8.8 inches 1918-19.
n Largest snow storm: 27.4 inches, November 24-26 1950.
n Greatest one-day snowfall: 23.6 inches, March 13 1993.
n Longest period with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground: 64 days, January 8th thorough March 12th, 1978.
n Greatest depth of snow on the ground: 26 inches, January 22, 1978.
n Earliest snowfall: October 3, 1974 0.5 inches.
n Latest snowfall: May 9, 1966, 3.1 inches.
n Chance of 1 inch or more of snow on Christmas is 17%.
n Frequency of 8-12 inch snowfall once every 2 years.
n Frequency of a 16 inch or greater snowfall once every 15 years.
n Average annual snowfall, Uniontown: 38 inches, mountains 88 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.