Turn on the TV or your phone and there will be a story about the latest weather disaster.
In the west fires are raging. Last week it was the tropical storm that hit and flooded the Gulf Coast. A few days ago massive tornadoes roared through suburban Chicago. Blazing heat in the southwest and dangerous humidity in the south.
In a few weeks the hurricanes will be making the news. It’s not only here but the entire planet seems to be getting worse.
A lot of this is being caused by the developing problems resulting from the addition of CO2 to our atmosphere. There is also the problem of being in harm’s way.
We all want to live near the ocean or the river or on top of the mountain. Simply put with the increase in frequency and severity of our weather this may not be the best place to live. Within one hour of a coastline, are 40 percent of our population. This is a growing recipe for disaster as seas rise from melting ice and more frequent and severe storms batter our coastlines.
In 1812 an 8.2 earthquake hit the New Madrid area of Missouri. This was one of the strongest ever to strike the United States and even stronger than the one that hit Pakistan killing hundreds of thousands a few years ago. Fortunately in 1812 very few people lived in New Madrid. Today 15 million populate the region. It is called St. Louis.
Hurricanes that used to batter just some trees as they made landfall, today destroy newly built subdivisions that are built to close the water. Tornadoes that would spin harmlessly over the open plains decades ago destroy sprawling new home communities.
We build cities at sea level and after the storm we rebuild them on the same site even when climate change threatens to repeat the devastation. Of all the dumb moves we make, developers are allowed to build thousands upon thousands of new homes in Arizona and the southwest. Some of these areas only get a few inches of rain a year on average and when drought comes and stays the situation becomes critical.
Every year we now watch the pictures of the fires wiping out hillsides of newly built homes. The insurance industry is beginning to say no to continuing to provide policies with a certainty of loss and we the taxpayers need to pressure the folks who allow the flood insurance programs to allow rebuilding in areas of repeated losses.
A disaster may only be a disaster because we are in the way. We can do a whole lot better and we need to include more common sense in our choices and we must begin to include the principal of “Adaptive Response” to the hazards.
It’s about where we live and what we build that will offer a better means of protection. It’s about design, land use and planning. It’s even about turning off the lights and conserving energy and making choices about our driving.
If climate change is what we think it is we have a lot of work to do and time is ever so short.
