It wasn’t quite like that old saying about weather in some parts of the world — “If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute.” But it was radical. We went from 60-degree-balmy to blizzard over a span of days, with sub-zero cold predicted in the storm’s whitened wake. The shift came just in time for those who like winter outdoors since, by the calendar, the season’s already one-third expired.
One winter pursuit that attracts fewer participants than one might expect is ice-fishing. Fishing through frozen water is, in many ways, the perfect winter diversion. When conditions are right, options for where to go are abundant, it’s not strenuous, it can be inexpensive, success can be simple, and it’s a lot of fun. Few things can brighten a drab winter day like a circle of friends relaxing around their ice-holes, sharing stories, food, hot drinks (or cold), and the excitement that comes with every catch. Ice-fishing conveys a certain camaraderie among those who do it.
Always, though, priority number-one in ice-fishing is safety. It’s up to each ice-angler to make sure for themselves the ice is safe. Four inches of clear ice is generally cited as the minimum for “socially-distanced” anglers. In this case, socially-distanced has nothing to do with disease but everything to do with the concentration of weight on a given area of surface. According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s ice-safety recommendations, seven inches of ice allows group clusters like that described above. Around here, we never see the extreme ice thickness that allows driving snowmobiles and pickup trucks on the ice as is commonly done in Canada and the northern Great Lakes, which is probably a good thing for a lot of reasons.
It’s important to remember that a frozen lake is a natural system. So, there will always be variables that influence ice thickness at various points. Current beneath the ice, sub-surface springs, dark-colored woody debris that absorbs solar energy, and structures like piers or spillway pipes can all inhibit ice thickening, even when the surface appears uniform. Stay away from such irregularities, within an area where you’ve checked for safe thickness.
Careful ice-anglers always wear a life-jacket — just in case — and carry ice awls (hand-held spikes that drape around the neck) that enable you to “get a grip” and pull yourself back onto the ice in an accident. Never ice-fish alone, and always carry rope for rescue. With all these precautions, ice-fishing is safe and relaxing.
Around here, Virgin Run Lake, Dunlap Creek Lake, High Point Lake, Cranberry Glade Lake, Laurel Hill Lake, and the twin lakes at Greensburg are the most popular ice-fishing destinations, and all have their special attributes.
The Fish and Boat Commission stocks rainbow trout in Virgin Run, Dunlap Creek, Laurel Hill, and the Greensburg lakes every fall. Most of those fish are still available when ice-fishing conditions develop. Often, those lakes get another stocking in mid-winter, targeting ice-fishing.
Stocked trout tend to cycle around a lake in schools or pods. Catches can come fast as a school passes beneath, then the action dies off as the pod orbits away. With trout, it’s often a simple waiting game until the fish cycle back to your location. The trick can be in determining the best depth to hang a bait. Some anglers employ sophisticated electronic devices to pinpoint the correct depth. Others rely on the generous and social nature of ice-fishermen to share a hot tip about how deep to fish. Still others just experiment until they find the formula.
Ice-fishing trout baits are less diverse than the flies anglers use to dupe trout in warm months, and there is no attempt to “match the hatch” with imitations of natural insects. Commercially available processed baits, salmon eggs, and minnows catch the bulk of ice-landed trout every winter.
Those trout-stocked lakes also hold bluegills, crappies, and other sunfish, plus yellow perch in some. A tiny ice-jig tipped with a maggot or waxworm, suspended a few inches off the bottom are the favored way to catch these delicious “panfish.”
Although both are located on the mountaintop, High Point Lake and Cranberry Glade Lake are both considered “warmwater” fisheries and so don’t receive trout stockings. Fishing there is entirely dependent on natural populations of all the panfish mentioned above, plus largemouth bass, northern pike, and some walleyes. Both these higher elevation lakes tend to form thicker ice sooner, and retain it longer, than our lowland impoundments.
On a day last February, dozens of anglers spread across Cranberry Glade Lake but not a one reported catching a fish. Months later, I fished from a canoe on the same lake and caught a long spring of crappie and bluegill on a small white jig with a silver spinner blade. Though they can be hard to find in winter, fish are there in great numbers.
One overlooked ice-fishing option in our area is the abundance of farm ponds. If you have permission to fish in a farm pond it is easier to locate the fish than in a big water body. On farm ponds, expensive electronics are not such an advantage, but safety precautions remain the same.
The January 2022 issue of Pennsylvania Angler and Boater magazine is an excellent ice-fishing primer. It has information for beginners, fishing tactics, and safety tips all assembled in one issue. You can read Angler and Boater on the Fish and Boat Commission website at www.fishandboat.com.
The best way to learn ice-fishing is to simply go with someone who does it. Beginners will learn the right gear to acquire, which can be surprisingly inexpensive, and how to dress to face conditions.
One last consideration is that fishing licenses are aligned with the calendar year, so you need a 2022 license to fish legally. Licenses can be purchased and printed from the same Fish and Boat site.
