Of course, it always gets hot in summer but something is different.
It’s only June and our planet is already warming rapidly.
Out west a prolonged drought is tightening its grip and the fires are beginning since very little winter rain has fallen and plenty of fuel exists in the dried out vegetation.
Last year was scary as the fires consumed neighborhoods and burned large areas. Scientists and fire fighters hope this will be a better year but signs point in the opposite direction.
Last week the Upper Midwest saw a week of 90-plus temperatures, and it’s not even summer yet.
We had our first 90-degree day last Monday and thanks to some clouds and showers our temperatures stayed in the 80s although it was humid. We do see a trend to cooler and drier weather for our area this weekend and into the coming week. Average temperatures in the Uniontown area for the middle of June are 80 degrees for the high and 58 for the morning low. Humidity levels should also be more comfortable this week.
So why all the heat?
It would be wrong to blame every abnormal weather event on climate change. What we are seeing as a result of the developing climate crisis is more frequent and severe weather events. More and devastating fires, more frequent and stronger storms and more intense heat and drought.
It will more than likely only get worse until we get a handle on the culprit, increased levels of greenhouse gas caused by the ever-increasing levels of CO2 being pumped into our atmosphere.
Just this week the scientists at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their findings that our Earth’s carbon dioxide level has soared to 419 parts per million, the highest in 4 million years. Back then a series of volcanos and earthquakes led to global temperature being some 7 degrees warmer which raised sea levels from 50 to 75 feet higher.
Even with a slight dip last year due to Covid the reading last month is 1.82 ppm higher and some 50% higher than pre-industrial levels.
NOAA also reports that we are adding 40 billion metric tons of human-caused CO2 pollution to our atmosphere each year. In their words “that’s a mountain of carbon that we dig up out of the earth, then burn and release it into the atmosphere as CO2 year after year.”
The way out of this ever increasing problem and to avoid catastrophic climate change will be to make reducing CO2 our highest priority. The effects of not doing anything will be costly in terms of the human suffering and disruption of life as we know it. Migration of millions attempting to get out of harm’s way will put pressure on the world’s food supply and social order.
I have complete faith and trust in the scientists at NOAA and I would hope you will at least give them a listen. They also feel strongly that we have solutions that can work to bring this problem under control.
Let’s hear what they have to say.
