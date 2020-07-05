CBS news reported that the Arctic may have recorded its warmest temperature ever as a small town in Siberia turned in a June temperature of 100.4 degrees. The town is located much further north than Fairbanks, Alaska, and, if proven accurate, will be the hottest ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle.
This follows a record warm start to the year across the Arctic region with temperatures way above average for the months of January through June. Eastern Siberia saw averages 18 degrees above its normal. The warm Arctic weather is being caused by a decrease in the amount of sea ice with its reflective capabilities and an increase in darker ocean water with its heat absorbing qualities. This follows a warming trend across the planet as temperatures this past decade have been the warmest on record. The current year is warm already and forecasts call for 2020 to be another record-breaker.
In our own neck of the woods, this past winter was another warm one although spring did have some chilly late season cold. The cool weather did not last long as both May and June had above normal temperatures. June saw two days above 90 degrees in our area and this past week and much of the coming week is forecast to be 90 or better on most days with not much in the way of rain. May and June were also on the dry side and the area could use a good day or two of steady soaking rain. Crops are starting to run a bit behind due to the lack of good rains.
Looking ahead, the forecast for Southwestern Pennsylvania calls for July to see above normal temperatures and rainfall to be a bit on the sparse side. The past 10 years in the Uniontown area have all seen July temperatures above normal with the exception of 2014.
Last July, we saw temperatures four degrees above average. In July, most days average in the middle 80s and nights in the upper 60s. It’s been as warm as 102 and as cool as 38. We average four days with 90 or better. Rainfall averages 4.62 falling mostly as late afternoon and early evening showers and thundershowers. July can also have some extended heat waves and 1988 still is in the record books as the most brutal with 12 days above 90 and a record all-time temperature of 102. That same year, August was a repeat with 10 days above 90 degrees and a record of 101. Most heat waves only last a few days as the area usually sees periodic refreshing cool fronts drop down from Canada with cooler air and less humidity.
A few July statistics for the state of Pennsylvania: record high of 111 was reached on July 10, 1936 at Phoenixville in Chester County and the record low was a chilly 28 in Clermont, McKean County. No measurable rain fell the entire month in 1955 in Middletown, Dauphin County and a record shattering 40.90 inches in the year 1942 at Smethport, site of a word record of 34.50 inches in 12 hours during the same month.
Nice weather was forecast over the holiday weekend and into the coming week, but it will be on the warm side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.