As I write this a major hurricane is poised to devastate Florida.
Canada just had a major hurricane and out west the fires and drought continue.
The front page of the Herald-Standard on Sept. 27 had an interesting article on the increased number and severity of major power outages that have occurred in the past 20 years and the fact that they are most likely to continue.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the number of these outages; and the definition of a major outage is one affecting 50,000 people or more. Fifty-eight of our outages were from severe weather, 22 from winter storms and 15 from tropical storms and hurricanes.
Severe weather fueled by our changing climate is taking its toll on an aging infrastructure that was not built for our present weather and most likely won’t be able to handle what is coming as a result of the new climate patterns.
Pennsylvania is warmer and wetter and our utilities and power grid needs to be updated to accommodate the changes brought on by our continued pollution from greenhouse gases.
Another interesting read is a new book entitled “Nomad Century,” how climate migration will reshape the planet. It is a rather scary scenario and if we really care about our children and future generations it is a compelling read. Author Gaia Vince is an award-winning science writer and makes a case for how climate migration will reshape our world.
As the climate crisis deepens millions of starving people will begin their shift northward. Many countries have lost their agricultural land to drought, dried-up water supplies and simply have nothing to eat or nowhere to go.
Climate change will move the agricultural belt northward and we will need to have workers to fulfill the jobs required to feed the population. Chicago’s climate will look like Dallas, Texas, and Pittsburgh will look more like Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time more northern societies like Europe, Japan, the United States and soon to be China are running out of workers to support the aging populations.
The author makes a great point that we need young workers to replace the depopulation that is going on in these countries as the fertility rates continue to plummet. In 1950 the fertility rate was 4.7 and today it is 2.4 and falling. In the above mentioned countries it is well below 2 and the U.S. is currently at 1.8 births per women over her lifetime.
Simply stated we need young workers for their productivity and the taxes they pay to maintain society for the older citizens, children and the disabled.
As you ride through our town, or any city, the one constant is the sign “HIRING.” Just about every business needs workers. I strongly agree with the author who simply suggests that it is time to get our immigration policy on a firm and realistic footing.
Both parties for too long have simply kicked the can down the road. We need workers, they need to eat and no they are not taking our jobs. As they work those hired before move up and get a raise.
My family arrived here from Ireland in 1847. We had nothing to eat so we migrated, took the worst jobs at the lowest pay, and when the next group of immigrants arrived we moved up.
My father shoveled sand in the steel mill for 35 years to provide for our family. We paid rent, bought food and clothing and contributed our taxes to maintain society.
This climate change is real. Let’s start thinking about solutions that make sense. We owe it to our children and our future generations. We have done it before and can do it again.
