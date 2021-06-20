About two dozen youngsters lined up along Meadow Run at the Izaak Walton Park in Farmington on June 5, each one hoping to catch a trout.
The Uniontown Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America (the “Ikes”) made their hopes real. They’d stocked their beautiful section of Meadow Run with lively rainbow trout, then baited hooks, coached casting, untangled tangles, and unsnagged snags. After that they cooked lunch. They may have even arranged for the beautiful weather.
The Uniontown Ikes have been holding a Kids’ Fishing Day every spring for 55 years.
“We do this for the kids,” said Izaak Walton League board member Dan Arnold. “This is to get them outdoors, introduced to conserving our natural resources, and away from those electronic devices.”
The Ikes fund their youth programs and other conservation projects through their members’ steak cookouts, held the third Thursday of every month at the group’s park along Rte. 381 in Farmington. The famous outdoor-grilled steak dinners are open to members only, but new memberships are always encouraged. For information call Charles McCormick at 724-437-8121.
