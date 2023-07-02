Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.