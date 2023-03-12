031223 Jim Tobal

Ben Moyer

The annual youth fishing event at Hutchinson Recreation Area, South Union Township, commemorates Jim Tobal, educator, school director, outdoorsman, conservationist, and community asset throughout his life.

 Ben Moyer

Friends of Jim Tobal are working with South Union Township and Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited to again offer a youth trout fishing experience at Hutchinson Recreation Area on Stadium Drive, South Union Township.

