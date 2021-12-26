Late this fall, lower than normal temperatures were observed in the waters of the Pacific Ocean near the Equator, and have continued and even strengthened a little during November and December.
This has led to temperatures across a large portion of the United States to be warmer than normal, including Southwestern Pennsylvania. An updated look at the La NINA pattern on Dec. 16 by the Climate Prediction Center suggest that this pattern is favored to continue during the months of January through March and then gradually subside. Early January may see a slight relaxation but by mid-month it should return.
Weather scientists only learned of these weather patterns during the 1980s, when they began to see a correlation between sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific and weather over large portions of the planet. One of the first discoveries was when warmer than normal sea temperatures called EL NINO or “The Boy” due to the occurrence around Christmas time produced much colder and stormier weather across much of the United States.
When the opposite pattern developed it was given the name LA NINA or “The Girl.” Since it was off the coast of South America the names had a Spanish Influence.
For us a strong EL NINO brings lots of cold air from the Arctic via of the Polar Vortex. The weather pattern for us from LA NINA is milder temperatures and lighter precipitation events just like we have been experiencing during late November and December.
In December the Uniontown area had 13 days above 50 degrees with two days reporting a temperature of 70 degrees. After a few chilly mornings most days were pleasant and sunny.
Snowfall has been scarce but the one morning we had less than a half inch it was enough to make for icy roads and lots of accidents. The first snowfall even when on the light side catches folks off guard as to driving skills, winter tires and unsalted roads.
With the chilly mornings I did note area ski resorts have been able to make some snow as they get ready for a big ski week during the holidays. Last year much of Southwestern Pennsylvania had several good snows with about 18 inches falling during late November and December.
Normal temperatures for late December are 40 degrees for the high and 24 for the morning low. We are looking for temperature to be close to normal and precipitation to be perhaps just a bit above average.
As I write this it is the winter solstice; one of my favorite days since the darkness will begin to fade and the light returns.
Wishes for a great holiday season filled with JOY and PEACE and the promise of sunrise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.