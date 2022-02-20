LANCASTER, Pa. — Anglers from throughout the Keystone State, Delaware and western New Jersey are awaiting the unofficial opening of the 2022 season, the Lancaster Fly Fishing Show, March 5 and 6 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 East Vine St., Lancaster.
The show’s annual edition — absent last year due to health and safety concerns — will feature some 15 fly casting demonstrations or audio/visual presentations each hour together with wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing and flies during the Sat.-Sun. late-winter run.
In addition to tackle, guides, lodges and exotic vacations, show visitors can view nearly continuous fly-casting and fly-tying demonstrations, how-to-do-it and technique sessions conducted by Joe Humphreys, Gary Borger, Tim Flagler, Matthew Grobert, Bob Mallard, Peter Stitcher and Dusty Wissmath.
The regional premiere of the 2022 Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Fly Fishing Show admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10.
For a complete list of fly-fishing films, classes, how-to-do-it seminars, door prizes, and demonstrations, visit https://flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa/ or phone (814) 443-3638.
