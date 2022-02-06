In recent decades many folks have moved south and west.
After World War II, the Midwest and Northeast experienced considerable growth and this fueled a rising standard of living as the northern industrial cities provided the opportunities for this growth.
As the mills, mines and textile factories began to slow and close, jobs became scarce and folks started to leave, mostly heading west and south. California the Carolinas, Florida and the Southwest became the new job sources. People also liked the weather with the new areas having warmer and sunnier climates.
Often times these moves were necessary but some didn’t realize they were moving into places far more dangerous than the ones they left.
California has always had its earthquakes and now the changing climate has brought drought, water shortages and fires that ravage the west with ever increasing frequency.
The entire southwest is getting hot and hotter. A recent article In “The Guardian” reports that Phoenix, Arizona, America’s hottest city, is nearly unlivable in the summer. In 2020 over 200 people died from the extreme heat in Phoenix. That year went into the weather records as the hottest and driest summer on record with 53 days of temperatures above 110 degrees and an almost unbelievable 133 days above 100 degrees.
In contrast the Uniontown area has never had a temperature above 103 degrees and sees temperatures of 100 only once every 10 years.
Besides the heat, Phoenix and many other southwest cities are growing in population, causing more urban heat islands due to more concrete, more buildings, more parking and more streets and this means less cooling green spaces.
The urban heat islands are dangerous as they capture and trap the heat received from the sun and the power of concrete to hold onto its heat. I remember being in Phoenix a few years ago in June when the morning low was 90 degrees. Phoenix is now the fifth-largest metro area and continues to expand rapidly because of affordable air conditioning.
On the other side of our country there is Florida, again with tremendous population growth as people, especially retirees, sought a warmer and sunnier climate. The response has been an explosion of waterfront condos.
Many of these are now aging and an extensive article in last week’s New York Times discussed the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo when it gave way in the middle of the night killing 95 people as they slept. The collapse was a result of weakened foundations probably caused by deteriorating conditions from rising seas and incursion of salt water.
Many of Miami’s condos are built on a narrow strip of reclaimed sand not much wider than a few football fields. On these stretches of sand there is a beach, a road, and many multi-story hi-rise condos. The Atlantic Ocean is out front just off the beach and the bay just behind the condo.
The report shows that many of these are old, deteriorating and need costly repairs. The article also brought out the fact that building permits were simply rubber-stamped and owners now must struggle with who is going to pay.
Of course, hurricanes with their storm surge and wind are also a problem in Florida, the entire Atlantic Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.
If you are thinking of retiring and moving closer to the water and warmer weather you may want to rethink this as many of these places are becoming really dangerous.
All of this makes our living in good old Southwestern Pennsylvania perhaps the better choice. Sure we have our dreary cold days, but spring, summer and fall are truly wonderful and we do not have the problem of living in harm’s way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.