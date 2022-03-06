The 20th annual March for Parks fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, March 26. The new approach was such a success last year that the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board wants to carry forward with a more widespread opportunity to support all 10 of our parks and five trails in 2022.
There will be seven registration locations around Westmoreland County for participants to check-in with their donations on March 26: Twin Lakes Park (Greensburg); Mammoth Park (Mt. Pleasant); Northmoreland Park (Apollo); Cedar Creek Park (Belle Vernon); Westmoreland Heritage Trail — Murrysville (Community Center); Bridgeport Dam Park (Mt. Pleasant area); and Historic Hanna’s Town (Greensburg).
On March 26, participants can check in any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. with their donations, pick up their t-shirts or doggie bandanas if they donate $30 or more, and then march/walk/explore at their convenience. There will also be family-friendly activities such as raffles, games, light snacks and refreshments, booths and exhibits, and more.
Participants can collect donations before the March, either individually or as a member of a team of three or more. Pets are also welcome to participate. Many people form teams by organizing friends and family, school/sport/work or community groups, or in memory of a loved one.
Marchers can designate their donations to go toward several exciting new projects, such as completing the four-mile “middle gap” of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail from Export to Delmont; improvements to Northmoreland Park, including a destination playground, accessible canoe and kayak launch, and upgrades to the lake walkway; relocation of two miles of the Five Star Trail; and other projects.
The March for Parks is a special event hosted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and is sponsored in part by Patrick and Lynn Gurrentz, the Labor United Celebration, and UPMC East.
For more information, and to register and donate, please visit website www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/mfp or call 724-830-3950.
