Cold dry air trying to maintain its dominance being pushed and pulled by warm moist air attempting to hasten winters retreat is what spring is all about.
March, sometimes on the wild side
- By Jack Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Sunday, March 5, 2023 7:35 AM
The battle between these two large air masses results in a variety of weather, some on the severe side. The battle lines really heat up across the Midwest and the southern states, where frequent tornadoes cause death and destruction.
Thunderstorms also become more widespread and on occasion bring violent weather to Southwestern Pennsylvania. At other times, periods of nice, mild, sunny days prevail and folks are ready to get outside and enjoy the good weather.
With the increased daylight, March temperatures begin to move upward. In our area, March starts out with averages of 46 for our high and 24 for the morning low. By month’s end averages are 59 and 36. Records for the month of March are 88 on the 25th in 1929 and minus-2 on the 13th in 1993. Below zero has never been observed later than the 16th.
Precipitation usually falls on 14 March days and averages 3.60 inches. We have had as much as 8.57 inches and as little as only 0.60 inches. Snow averages 6 inches although 37 inches accumulated in 1896.
You may remember the Blizzard of 1993 when 23 inches fell in Uniontown and the same storm produced deep snow from Mobile, Ala., to Maine with a few places in the mountains of North Carolina reporting 60 inches. Another late season snow saw 10 inches fall in our area back on the 29th in 1970.
So far this winter season has been on the mild side with less than 8 inches of snow.
We average 38 inches in the city and 88 inches in the nearby mountains.
It is interesting to note that after three years of a La Nina weather pattern their seems to be a change taking place which would suggest more average temperatures and rainfall over the coming months.
The Climate Prediction Center is looking at some cooler weather for the next couple of weeks. This will probably bring with it a bit of snow.
It is also interesting to note that the Great Lakes never froze over this winter and only seven percent of the lakes are ice covered. The open lakes are what produced two massive snow storms in the Buffalo area and if we were to get some cold dry air flowing over the warmer lakes additional storms could occur.
The nice thing about March is that sunshine increases to 46% up from 36% in February and 28% in December.
Happy Spring.
