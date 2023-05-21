The nation watches as we begin another season of storms, fires and hurricanes.
Tornado season is well under way and already it is deadly and devastating and the fires are burning; this time getting underway in Canada with smoke spreading as far south as our area.
Hurricane season begins on June 1st and the Gulf and Atlantic waters are already warm and loaded with fuel. In the Pacific Northwest an early season heat wave is perhaps a warning sign of things to come. At least the rivers in some parts of the west are flowing after record snows begin melting.
The big unknown so far is the anticipated formation of the El Nino weather pattern. This usually tends to suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic and increase it in the Pacific Ocean basins but with the warm waters already in place scientists are just not sure. The La Nina pattern that disrupted the world’s weather for over three years has finally diminished and at the moment we are in a neutral pattern.
Much has been said in recent years in regard to the changing climate and the problems that lie ahead. Some of them are just plain scary and I think we are beginning to take this issue seriously. The key will be how we react before the storm blows our own house apart and destroys our neighborhood. At that time it is too late to simply try and rebuild in storm prone areas, and is foolhardy, costly and perhaps unfair to the taxpayers who are burdened with the costs involved.
After a hurricane destroys a city everybody at first wants and demands that we rebuild. Perhaps a more thorough approach is to have FEMA buy these properties at a fair market price and have people move away. It is not just the cost of rebuilding homes but the infrastructure rebuilding in the form of roads, bridges, schools, municipal and health facilities. We saw this in Florida this past fall when Hurricane Ian destroyed much of Sanibel and Captiva Island and damaged large portions of Ft. Myers.
The Camp Fire destroyed nearly 11,000 structures in the town of Paradise, California a few years ago, as 85 people also lost their lives, and many people have moved on to other areas as this is a very fire prone area and it just does not make good sense to attempt to rebuild.
The world is becoming more dangerous as our planet heats. Drought, storms and floods are bringing a new reality to the landscape and we will have to learn to adjust to the coming changes. If this climate thing is real it will force millions to migrate to safer areas. Unfortunately, the poor are most vulnerable as they simply lack the resources to make changes. Even the wealthy in coastal areas and nice neighborhoods will have to move inland or away from danger. So the big question will be where do they go and should everybody wait and deny the problem until the waters are coming in the window or the embers are landing on the roof?
A lot of talk these days is about mitigation. People are still moving southward to Florida, Arizona and coastal regions but there is an ever-growing concern and some recent discussions that if this is real maybe we should rethink buying property in areas that are prone to droughts, flood, fires and storms.
Corporations are quietly looking at the future as to where they may want to locate new facilities and in talking with real estate people the trends are not yet evident but there is a growing concern. In the more distant future, the old Mason Dixon Line may be the demarcation line as to where you may want to live and be out of increased heat and humidity that will make living in the south very uncomfortable and perhaps dangerous. Thinking about retiring to the beach or the sun-belt; you may want to look at a nice cabin in the woods of our area.
Southwestern Pennsylvania weather will be more like Virginia or North Carolina if all this plays out. This would tend to set the stage for an economic boom for this area as folks get to like the new climate and begin moving back to cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Buffalo and other Rust-Belt cities that have affordable housing and a good infrastructure.
