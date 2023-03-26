A new report issued this past week from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tells the story of the struggle to have the world unite and take action on the problems encountered across the planet due to the warming influence caused by the increase in CO2 since the industrial revolution.
The difficulty is getting everyone on board since some countries feel they are not the problem while other countries will not commit to the changes needed to limit the use of fossil fuels and move ahead with alternative energy sources.
As of March 2023 the Atmospheric CO2 is now at 418.5 ppm, an increase from 310 ppm in 1960. There is no doubt that the earth has warmed before and we have also had ice ages, however, the current warming is not part of these natural cycles which usually take thousands of years.
I am also currently enrolled in a climate class at the University of Pittsburgh and in our last class we reviewed these natural cycles and the facts and evidence point to a manmade influence bringing about the current rapid warm up. Since 1979, over 80,000 research and scientific papers have been published with a clear conclusion that the current warming has been caused by us, and is not a part of any natural cycle.
By now you have seen the pictures of the melting glaciers, the floods, the droughts and the fires. Yes, we have had all of these before in climate history, but the evidence now points to the influence of a warmer planet caused by the increase of CO2 in our atmosphere and this time it is a rapid warm up caused by us.
Scientists in the above report have delivered their final warning that we need to take action as we have used up some of the window of time and now we have 3 billion of fellow humans at risk since they live in highly vulnerable areas of the home that Mother earth has provided. Drought, increased heat, rising seas, and agricultural problems are a problem for so many of these people.
More and more people seem to be taking this risk seriously and the voices of the deniers and politicians seem to be fading into the fires, storms and floods. The climate news is now a daily event and each day the evidence mounts and the need for action increases.
The climate time bomb is ticking and the IPCC report is a how-to guide to defuse the bomb and follow a more realistic approach as a survival for humanity.
For the sake of future generations and our children it’s time.
