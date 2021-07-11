Mountains just east of Uniontown are responsible for significant differences in our local weather.
Much of the western half of Fayette County has elevations around 1,000 feet above sea level while in the eastern half of the county average elevations range between 2,000 and 3.000 feet above sea level. Just a bit further east, Mt. Davis over in Somerset County is the highest elevation in our state at 3,213 feet.
While our mountains are much lower than the Rockies or even the New England mountains, they are high enough to have a significant influence on our local weather.
Since temperatures usually decrease with elevation, the mountains are generally some 4-8 degrees cooler than lower elevations. For each 1,000 foot increase in elevation the temperature decreases by 5 degrees.
In the summer when temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 90s in our Fayette County towns the mountains are pleasantly cooler and folks like to ride up to enjoy the more pleasant weather. Winter is the exact opposite since the cooler temperatures bring lots more snow, ice and fog.
Uniontown averages 40 inches of precipitation each year while nearby Chalk Hill receives on average 54 inches due to the increased elevation. In the winter Uniontown averages 38 inches of snow while Chalk Hill averages 88 inches and nearby Seven Springs, at an elevation of 2,540 feet, receives on average 125 inches of the white stuff.
Much of this increased snowfall in the mountains is a result of cold air coming across Lake Erie and then being forced up the mountains and deposited on the western slopes of these mountains. It is interesting to note that locations on the east side of the mountains receive far less rain and snow. The town of Wellsboro, east of the mountains, receives just 33 inches of precipitation.
As air descends our mountains it also dries and warms and produces some impressive local windstorms and has become known as the Mountain Wind.
The direction of these winds is from the east and southeast and it acts like a ball rolling downhill. Winds leave the top of the mountain at 5-10 mph and gather speed as they roll down the mountainside reaching speeds of 40 to 60 mph by the time they reach Hopwood, Fairchance and Connellsville. Many times these mountain winds bring damage along their path and sometimes winds can be in excess of 60 mph.
Valleys in our area also produce their own weather, particularly at night when skies are clear, winds are light and a fair weather, high-pressure system is over the area. As the night air cools it is heavier than warm air, so it drains down our hills to settle in the valley bottoms. This cooler heavier air can be some 10 degrees cooler than surrounding areas and is especially true of valleys outside of urban areas.
Elliotsville, just south of Farmington, recorded a low temperature of 34 degrees below zero on one of these clear, calm nights.
Summer nights also see lots of fog in our valley and river bottoms. Clouds at night act like a blanket and keep the cooler air from draining to the valley bottom. Humid air also does not cool as quickly as dry air and summer nights in the Fayette County cities can be much warmer as a result of these mini heat islands that occur.
