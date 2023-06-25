The Confluence Tourism Association will be hosting the Mt. Davis Challenge bicycle race on July 23.
This 40 /56 mile race will start in Confluence and climb over Mt. Davis, the highest point in Pennsylvania. There are expected to be 150 amateur riders from eight states participating in this 10th annual event that will utilize the hilly back roads of southern Somerset County.
The race starts at 11 a.m. and each field of riders will race the same course which has a total climb of nearly 5,000 feet. The course is a lollipop style which will use Route 523, Fort Hill Road, Pumpkin Center Road and Mt. Davis Road to go over Mt. Davis which has an elevation of 3,213 feet.
Once over the top the course loops around the back side of the mountain on St. Paul Road, Oak Dale Road, Route 669 and Savage Road and returns on the same roads as the approach.
The race is sanctioned by USA Cycling, the official governing body of amateur bicycle racing in the United States. Men and women riders will be competing in both ability and age categories for a total of $1,500 in cash prizes as well as some merchandise prizes.
The entry fee is $40 prior to July 19th and $50 race day. All riders are required to have a USA Cycling license and a one-day license will be available on race day for $15 for non-licensed riders.
Race registration at www.bikereg.com/mt-davis-challenge.
The race will be held rain or shine and registration will be held at the Community Center next to the town park in Confluence beginning at 8:30 a.m. on race day.
All riders must wear a helmet and no rider is permitted to cross the center line of any road. Traffic will be controlled at intersections and the Somerset County Amateur Radio Club will be providing radio support.
Prolonged climbs, fast descents and some rough road surfaces make this event a true challenge. The fastest riders will complete the course in less than two hours.
Spectators are encouraged to come out and view the action and cheer on the racers. Awards will be presented at the Confluence town park. Proceeds from the event are donated to organizations that help with the race and used to fund Confluence Tourism Association projects and events.
Volunteers are needed to control traffic and provide support at the finish. Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact the race director, Jim Sota at mtdavischallenge@gmail.com or call 814-926-2840. Maps, race schedule, registration and further details can be found at https://www.bikereg.com/mt-davis-challenge 10 years of racing over Mt. Davis.
