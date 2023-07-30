For the past month we have been dealing with the aftermath of a death in our family.
In addition to honoring the wishes of the departed there is the job of cleaning out the house and getting it ready for sale. The rented dumpster proved to be a good idea since the house we inherited came with 40 years of utility bills, receipts, tax and business records and lots of stuff.
Dan was a musician and we were able to donate keyboards, amps, boxes of records, CDs and a beautiful electric guitar to “Band Together Pittsburgh” for their work with Autistic children and adults. We know Dan would be pleased with our decision.
The most difficult tasks were getting the internet, TV, land and cellphones shut off. The internet and TV project took over four hours, including returning the box and spending over two hours mostly on hold. This is not customer service. My fingers are weary from pressing and holding.
The good news was that the cellphone provider took less than five minutes to wrap up the disconnect, and advised me that the final bill would be waived and we would receive a letter of condolence; now that’s “Customer Service,” thanks ATT.
After all of this I needed a day off and took Thursday as a “Jack Day” and headed to the mountains in my 21-year-old convertible. As I crossed the top of the mountain I could feel the cooler air and the temperature was 79 degrees. Mountain temperatures due to the increased elevation are usually 5-10 degrees cooler than town. In the summer this is a good thing, in the winter this can mean ice and snow instead of rain.
Since it was a weekday Ohiopyle was not crowded. The bike trail in both directions is almost completely shaded and the dappled sunlight through the trees set the stage for a relaxing ride. The sound of the water flowing over the rocks, along with the chirping of the birds, the scampering of the squirrels and chipmunks, and the lifting of mother deer’s tail as she and her two little ones reminded me that this was their home.
I stopped at a bench overlooking the river for a bit of water and marveled at the serenity, peace and calm one can find in nature.
Eighteen miles for an 81-year-old was not too shabby for my bike ride. On the way home I stopped at Deer Lake where our family still owns property for a refreshing swim in the cool waters. I like to do several laps at the lake but after 18 miles on the bike, over and back was enough and it was time to head home for a nap.
Thanks Mother Nature for a chance to recharge and visit with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.