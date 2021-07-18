If you like to plant something and see it come up every year with very little maintenance may I suggest the Hosta plant?
They come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes. Most people like them for their texture and variety. There are some 2,400 different plants and they can add a beautiful dimension to any garden.
Most are shade tolerant but still like a little sun. They grow best in part shade and some can handle full shade. The Hosta plant originated in Asia and was first brought to Europe in 1700 and then to the United States in the middle 1800s.
Hosta plant color is a guide to their tolerance. The lighter the color the more sun they require. Sun tolerant varieties are usually yellow, gold or very light green. Sun intensifies the yellow and gold colors and helps with Hostas that flower. Hummingbirds and bees also like the flowering varieties.
The deeper shades of green, blue and gray can best handle the deep shade and are great for planting under trees or on the shady side of your home. Flowers come in white, lavender and violet.
Hosta plants like a rich well drained soil. Once planted the Hosta plant will come up every year with very little care. They bring color to the garden from mid-spring until the frost of autumn with little or no maintenance.
You can also plant them in pots and when the cooler temperatures of fall arrive they can be brought inside to continue to provide their beauty for your inside landscape.
I mulch around the edges every other year to keep out weeds and define a space for each plant. My Hosta garden is also close to the house to provide shelter from the wind and reduce the effect of any mid-spring cold snaps.
Being close to the house also helps with any deer that might want to try a bite of Hosta for lunch. The early spring shoots of the plant are edible and in some cultures are known as a spring vegetable.
Once the plant is established it is not fussy and will be happy for many years. After four years or so you can divide your plants to add to other areas of your garden or to share with friends. They divide easily and this can be accomplished by just using a knife and cutting just as the new leaves emerge in the spring. After the cut use your fingers to separate and then a small shovel to lift away from the mother plant and place in the new area, water and then let it grow into a whole new plant.
For the serious gardener you many want to contact The American Hosta Society at www.americanhostasociety.org . Each year they produce a Hosta of the year that can be purchased and grown in most gardens. Last year their choice was called” Sharp Dressed Man.” Their web-site is loaded with tips and references to answer any questions about the Hosta plant.
Enjoy your garden, and add a few Hosta Plants in that shady space. You will enjoy them for many years to come.
