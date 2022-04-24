The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently announced the creation of a new Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area (DMA) and the expansion of two existing DMAs.
The new DMA 7 was created when CWD recently was detected at a captive facility in Lycoming County. The newly established DMA includes portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties, and will be about 460 square miles in size. This DMA represents the fifth DMA to be created due to a captive facility. The new boundary can be found at https://arcg.is/1G4TLr.
DMA 4 also will expand following detection of CWD at a captive facility in southern Lancaster County. DMA 4’s expansion will follow the Susquehanna River south to the Maryland border and follow the Octoraro Creek north to where it meets the current boundary.
DMA 4 is located in southeastern Pennsylvania and includes portions of Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties. This is the third captive facility at which CWD was detected in DMA 4. CWD has not been detected among free-ranging deer in DMA 4. The new boundary can be found at https://arcg.is/1G4TLr.
DMA 2 is expanding in two locations as a result of CWD detections in wild and captive deer. In the northeast corner of the DMA, a road-killed adult female deer was found on the current boundary, prompting expansion north along the West Branch Susquehanna River to Lewisburg and continuing west on Route 45 to meet the current boundary.
The northcentral boundary of DMA 2 is changing due to a CWD detection at a captive facility and in a road-killed adult male deer. The DMA 2 boundary will expand north to Interstate 99/Route 322 to include the Rothrock State Forest and State College areas.
DMA 2 is a geographically large DMA that stretches far from east to west. In early 2021, it was expanded to include all or parts of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, and Westmoreland counties. Exact boundaries can be found at https://arcg.is/1G4TLr.
The Game Commission conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round so there is potential for the boundaries to change prior to the hunting seasons. Be sure to check online for the most up-to-date boundaries.
Within all DMAs and the CWD Established Area (EA), it is unlawful to:
n Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts (e.g., head, spinal column and spleen) from a DMA or EA
n Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants
n Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location
n Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk
Hunters are asked to provide samples for CWD testing. The Game Commission offers free CWD testing within the DMAs. Locations of head-collection containers will be announced prior to the hunting seasons.
Although CWD has not been documented in humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating the meat of a CWD-positive deer.
Contact the Game Commission’s CWD Hotline at 1-833-INFOCWD, email INFOCWD@pa.gov or visit https://arcg.is/1G4TLr to ask questions or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.