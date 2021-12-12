Asked to name something noteworthy about Niagara County, NY, most people would cite “Niagara Falls.” Others, more historically attuned, might say “Fort Niagara,” built by the French around the time they built Fort Duquesne where Pittsburgh now stands. The British captured Niagara during the French and Indian War, and Fort Niagara remains as a reconstructed historic landmark where the Niagara River enters Lake Ontario. Wine fanciers might respond that Niagara County is part of one of North America’s great wine regions.
Surprisingly few, though, would answer with “salmon and trout fishing.” They’re a minority in the know.
Niagara County makes up New York State’s northwest “shoulder,” abutting Lake Ontario to the north, with Lake Erie in its southern backyard. The Niagara River, flowing out of Lake Erie, over the famed falls and into Lake Ontario separates the county from Canada. Few locations along the 9,000 miles (includes Canada) of Great Lakes coastline enjoy such ready access to diverse fishing as Niagara County, including fishing for king and coho salmon whose ancestors roamed the Pacific Ocean and might have considered the Great Lakes mere puddles.
Pollution, over-fishing, and dam construction downstream on the St. Lawrence River decimated the native Atlantic salmon and lake trout that originally made Lake Ontario one of the most bountiful fisheries in the world. But in the 1960s, fisheries agencies from New York and Ontario, Canada began stocking Lake Ontario’s tributary streams with Pacific salmon — especially coho and king (chinook) salmon. It took decades to reach a wobbly balance between the big predatory salmon and their equally alien prey species, the alewife, a kind of small herring, but today salmon fishing represents a $30 million industry in Niagara County alone. New York’s Dept. of Environmental Conservation stocks about 850,000 young salmon in Lake Ontario tributaries each year. The fish grow fat in Lake Ontario, then return to the tributaries when they’re ready to spawn.
New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio also tried introducing Pacific salmon into Lake Erie, with far less success. When salmon failed there, the Lake Erie states tried planting steelhead trout, which have proved a boon for the region’s sportfishing industry. The steelhead is the same fish as a rainbow trout. The difference is that familiar rainbow trout are landlocked while steelhead spend their lives in the ocean, or in this case Lake Erie, and return inland via tributary streams at spawning time.
Charter captains out of Lewiston and Olcott, NY in Niagara County can fish both lakes, for salmon or steelhead. Lake trout are rebounding too.
“The nice thing about Niagara County’s central position between the two lakes, with access through the Niagara River, is that you have choices under all conditions,” said Frank Campbell, Outdoor Promotions Director for Destination Niagara. “If we have a heavy southwest wind and you can’t fish Lake Erie, you can fish Lake Ontario. With a northeast wind, which roils Lake Ontario, you can opt for Erie. And with the more sheltered river running between, weather has to be really extreme for us to be out of options here. No place else in the country has what we’ve built here in the number, size, and diversity of salmon and trout,” Campbell said.”
Zane Smith, 19, of New Brighton, Beaver County, PA knows about the size of Lake Ontario salmon. His 32-pound, four-ounce salmon won the Grand Prize in the 2021 Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. Smith fished out of Olcott, Niagara County in September.
Another western Pennsylvania angler, Wade Robertson, of Bradford, fished the Niagara River with a local guide out of Lewiston, New York in late November.
“The Niagara is big, fast, and deep, but our guide knew exactly where the fish would lay,” Robertson said. “I caught two steelhead in the river, then we ran out to “the bar” at the mouth in Lake Ontario and I caught six big lake trout. But I lost the biggest one. It was like being hooked to a truck.”
Campbell said Destination Niagara can also hook anglers up with steelhead guides for New York’s Erie tributaries, but many visitors fish the tribs on their own.
“Anyone coming here to fish should watch our weather for a few days,” said steelhead guide Blake Kowalski. “Watch for a good rain, enough to raise and stain the creeks, then come a couple days later. The fresh flow tends to push a surge of fish up out of the lake, and when the water starts to clear and drop, that’s the best time to catch steelhead.”
Learning to read the water on a steelhead stream is as important as being there at the right time, Kowalski explained. “Steelhead like to hold and rest in the slower to medium-speed holes. Any hole where you can’t see the bottom, but has current, they’ll be in there. Also look for where a boulder forms a downstream eddy, or where the rock splits the current. That will hold fish.
“The Lake Ontario salmon runs are pretty much over by the end of December” Kowalski continued. “But steelhead will be in the Lake Erie tribs all winter into spring.”
Unlike Pennsylvania, New York does not require a special permit to fish for trout or salmon. For out-of-state visitors, only a non-resident fishing license is required. Licenses are available online (www.dec.ny.gov) for an entire year, or for seven- or one-day intervals.
“Our Destination Niagara website (www.niagarafallsusa.com) is set up to make it easy for visiting fishermen,” Campbell said. “The contacts for guides, launch ramps, hotels, and licensing are all right there. It’s a one-stop site. You don’t have to research multiple sites to find your captain, lodging, or a nice restaurant to relax after a day of fishing. We have world-class fishing here, but this is a great region to visit in general. We have wineries, compelling history, and hiking along the scenic Niagara Gorge, and, of course, Niagara Falls.”
“I discussed all the fishing options with Frank Campbell at Destination Niagara before my trip,” Robertson said. “They are interested in what you want out of a fishing trip, and they’ll help put you in the best position to accomplish your goals.”
