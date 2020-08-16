Night fishing might hit the spot

While the brutal series of 90-degree days has eased somewhat, the hot, dry summer continues.
To contend with those conditions, a few of the hardcore anglers I know have resorted to working the night shift to catch some fish rather than deal with the relentless heat and bright days. Regardless of what species you pursue and the method you use, night fishing is a completely different experience than daytime angling. Those differences greatly appeal to some folks and not so much to others.
In my younger days, night fishing was always something of an adventure, usually practiced with a couple of good friends who also thought it was a great idea to spend the night on some riverbank to catch a few fish. As I grew older, I became more selective in my nighttime fishing forays.
Although my night vision is more than adequate, and I am quite capable of functioning in the dark, I’m a very visual person. Most of the things that draw me to fishing are visual, especially the fish themselves and the often-beautiful surroundings where they live. Despite my visual preferences, however, I never mind the mystery and adventure of night fishing a few times each season.
When it comes to summertime trout fishing, day or night, a thermometer can be your most valuable piece of equipment. When water temperatures hit 70 degrees or more, trout are more concerned with survival and rarely feed well if at all, so fishing for them in such conditions is probably an exercise in futility.
Many smaller freestone streams in our area are likely to be experiencing marginal water temperatures right now, not to mention terribly low flows. Limestone streams that are depend more on an influx of cooler water from underground springs will be the best bet. Stumbling around an unfamiliar stream in the dark is certainly no fun and can be a bit dangerous. Pick one or two spots you know well and concentrate your after-dark efforts there.
Trout, especially brown trout, have uncanny night vision so they have no problem feeding at night. Sloppy wading and other unnecessary commotion, however, will easily spook the fish and ruin any chance of catching them. Fishing dry flies and nymphs in the dark can be nearly impossible, so fly anglers will probably want to stick with streamers and wet flies fished downstream for best results. Spin fishermen can catch nighttime trout on small Rapalas or inline spinners or by using minnows and small crayfish as live bait.
For bass, just about any lures or methods that work in the daytime will also catch them at night. When working the night shift for bass, I’ll typically start throwing some topwater lures right around sunset and continue that strategy well after nightfall. While it’s hard to beat the sight of a bass blasting a surface lure, hearing a nice largemouth engulf a topwater somewhere in the gloom can be a close second.
My favorite nighttime topwaters are buzzbaits, popping baits and lures fished with a “walk the dog” retrieve. I generally avoid overly erratic retrieves in the dark to better allow the bass to home in on its target. Most important, always control your slack line when working a topwater bait and wait until you feel the fish before setting the hook. Bass sometimes slash at a topwater lure at night but miss it entirely. If you set the hook aggressively at the sound of the splash in the darkness and the fish hasn’t taken the lure, you probably will launch it back at you like a shot. Getting hit with a couple of treble hooks in the dark can be dangerous.
My favorite form of night fishing tends to be the least complicated. That is to gather a good fishing buddy or two, a cooler full of some cold adult beverages and some comfortable folding chairs to do some bottom fishing for carp or catfish. Whether from shore or in a boat, the approach to this type of night fishing is as much social as it is fishing and is relaxed, very relaxed. Bait your hook, cast it out, prop your rod in a holder, sit back and let the fish do the work.
Carp and catfish are found in most of the rivers and lakes of our region and will take a variety of baits. Nightcrawlers or crayfish will catch both. Chicken livers and minnows, alive or dead, will also catch catfish. Other useful carp baits include prepared dough baits or whole kernel canned corn. Chumming your fishing spot with a handful or two of corn can attract a steady bunch of carp.
An angler is permitted to use up to three rods at a time while fishing in Pennsylvania, so bring several outfits if you want. Use just enough weight to keep your bait on the bottom and keep an eye on your rods for any hint of a bite. A big catfish or carp is quite capable of taking off with your bait and towing your rod and reel into the drink in the process. I hate to say I’ve had it happen to me more than once.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
