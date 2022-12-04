When folks look at the weather records for this past November the statistics will show the month to be very close to what we would normally expect. A closer look, however, at the statistics for the month tell a very different story.
You may recall November started off on the warm side with 12 beautiful, warm, sunny days. Temperatures averaged 11 degrees above normal and even had two days of 80 degrees or better. The high was 81. Little if any rain fell during this period and then the rain came dousing most of the area with 2 inches in a 24-hour period.
After that it turned very cold and continued cold until the end of the month when a few more mild days brought a bit of relief. The cold was intense and produced a low of 15 degrees and this period saw temperatures 11 degrees below normal. Even with the cold most of the days were bright and sunny and for the month we had over 20 sunny days.
We did have a little snow and a squall moved through coating the area with an inch or 2 and bringing a few road problems, especially in the mountains where 3-to-4 inches accumulated. For the month temperatures averaged 56 degrees for the high and 37 for our low. With all the warmth and cold we came out just 1 degree above normal for the entire month’s average. Rainfall was close to the average but most of fell in a 24-hour period.
Even though the averages point to how our weather should be, Mother Nature often has a different plan and the weather turns out to be anything but normal on any given day. Weather is just a continuous conversation with climate. In the end, climate is what we expect and weather is what we get.
So what kind of weather do we expect for December across Southwestern Pennsylvania?
Daytime temperatures start out averaging 48 degrees and end the month at 40. Mornings begin at 29 and by the end of the month average 22 degrees. In the past we have seen a December day reach 77 degrees and a morning low a frigid 14 degrees below zero on Dec. 22, 1989.
One thing we don’t see much of in December is sunshine as we average just 28% down from 36% in November and 51% in October. Rainfall averages 2.80 inches for the month and comes as part of cloudy, dreary skies that hang over the area. About 8 inches of snow is normal for the month. Christmas has a 17% possibility of having an inch or more of snow. The most December snow was 10 inches on Dec. 10, 1992.
The Climate Prediction Center is looking for our temperatures to be about normal for the first week of the month and then a little below for the next week. Rainfall is expected to be a little above at the beginning and then normal or a little below for the second week.
To combat the dreary days and darkness of the month many folks enjoy the light and warmth of the holidays with their families and don’t forget that after December 21st the amount of daylight will begin to increase.
