Soon after the summer solstice come the first reminders that hunting season is on the horizon. Hunters can now purchase their new hunting licenses for the coming season, and deer hunters may be surprised that it’s almost time to apply for antlerless licenses again.
This year, game commissioners made some changes to the antlerless license rules (often called “doe licenses”). Some hunters may be unsure about what the changes mean. That uncertainty could cost them some additional hunting opportunities. Commissioners abolished the long-standing limit of three antlerless licenses per hunter and replaced that rule with a system that allows hunters to buy as many antlerless tags as they want, so long as licenses remain available, under the quota set by game commissioners, in the Wildlife Management Unit they wish to hunt.
It’s not that simple, though. The precise setup probably won’t matter to most hunters because only a minority would even be interested in buying as many tags as they’re now legally allowed. But avid hunters in some units with high antlerless license allocations, but low demand for those tags, can use the new rule to expand their deer-hunting time.
A hunter can now buy up to six antlerless licenses through nearly the same procedure we’ve used for years. The first three applications must go to a county treasurer’s office by U.S. mail. Then, three more doe tags can be purchased from county treasurers “over the counter.” Six licenses are the initial limit.
It’s an “initial limit” because once a hunter kills an antlerless deer using one of their six licenses, they may then buy another to replace it, after reporting their kill to the Game Commission online or by phone. The reporting phone number and web addresses are easily found on the Game Commission website or in the annual Hunting Digest issued to hunting license purchasers. Technically, there is no limit to the number of antlerless licenses an individual hunter can buy, assuming licenses remain available in the hunter’s unit of interest. But that hunter may never possess more than six doe licenses at a time.
It will be a lot like any familiar card game in which players hold a set number of cards in their hand during play — in this example six cards, representing six licenses. A player can draw a new card, but must also discard one during that play, keeping his hand at six cards. The only difference is that a hunter must “discard” first, before drawing a new license. You “discard” by killing a deer, tagging it, and reporting the kill. You are then eligible to purchase another license and fill your “hand” of six.
A Game Commission press release noted that Commissioner Kristen Schnepp-Giger observed that this change won’t impact most hunters, who already are able to purchase antlerless licenses within the initial rounds of the application process, prior to the Wildlife Management Unit of their choice selling out. But the change does allow hunters in units with leftover licenses to buy more than the previous limit of three.
Wildlife Management Unit 2A, covering Greene County, and parts of Fayette and Washington is a good example of why the change was enacted. WMU 2A almost always has thousands of licenses left over late into the application schedule. Last year thousands went wanting as late as mid-November. The reason for the low demand in 2A is not clear, unless it’s the relatively small amount of public land in that unit. Some hunters who desired more licenses questioned if the old three-license limit made sense.
Unclaimed antlerless licenses also compromise the Game Commission’s deer management goals. License quotas are set to achieve the harvest of a calculated number of deer, but if some licenses go unclaimed, the desired kill cannot be reached. The Game Commission also hopes the new rule will increase the rate at which hunters report deer kills, which has fallen to near 30 percent in recent years.
County treasurers will accept the first round of antlerless license applications, by mail in the familiar pink envelope only, on Monday, July 12. Non-residents may apply on July 19. The first round for applying for unsold licenses begins Aug. 2, and the second round on Aug. 16.
Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits are independent from regular antlerless licenses, and a hunter’s possession of a DMAP permit does not affect the number of regular doe licenses he or she may possess.
The cost of antlerless licenses, and all Pennsylvania hunting licenses, remains unchanged.
