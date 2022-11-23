More than 600,000 orange coats are poised to probe state woodlands in search of a whitetail. Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 26. This year, hunting is permitted on the following day, Sunday, Nov. 27, and the season continues through Saturday, Dec. 10. But it is not legal to hunt on Sunday, Dec. 4.
That somewhat erratic formula is due to Pennsylvania’s long statutory prohibition against hunting on Sunday. Since 2020, however, legislation allowed hunting on a limited number of Sundays, giving the Game Commission authority to select which Sundays would be available to hunters.
The Saturday opener, first introduced in 2019, represented a jarring change for Pennsylvania deer hunters. Since the 1960s, the traditional opening day had been the Monday after Thanksgiving. Many hunters assumed they’d never see that altered in their lifetimes. But commissioners on the Game Commission Board shifted the opener to the preceding Saturday to enable those with work or school obligations to participate. Controversy followed, but a recent survey conducted for the Game Commission by the natural resource research firm, Responsive Management, found that 60 percent of hunters either “strongly” or “moderately” support the change. Only 27 percent “strongly” or “moderately” oppose it. The remainder (13 percent) reported that they had no preference either way.
Both antlered and antlerless deer are legal during the entire season, statewide. To take an antlerless deer, however, hunters must possess a valid antlerless license for the Wildlife Management Unit they are hunting.
Antler restrictions remain in effect. First imposed in 2002, antler restrictions were also a significant change for deer hunters, accustomed to being able to bag just about any buck.
To be legal in Wildlife Management Unit 2C, which includes the Fayette County mountains east of Rte. 119, a buck must have a minimum of three points on one antler, one of which may be the brow tine. In Unit 2A, western Fayette (west of Rte. 119) and all of Greene County, a legal buck must have at least three points on one antler, but the brow tine may not be counted toward that minimum. The Game Commission refers to this requirement as the “Three Up” rule, meaning three points rising from the main antler beam, brow tine excluded. The “Three Up” rule is also in force in Units 2B, 2D, 1A, and 1B along the state’s western border.
Young hunters with a Junior License are exempt from antler restrictions and may legally take a buck under the old pre-2002 minimum — any one antler with at least two points, or one spike of minimum three-inch length. Some hunters have asked that the Game Commission extend that same exemption to Senior hunters, but the agency has expressed no plan to do so.
Senior hunters (65 and older) make up such a large proportion of the hunting population that making them exempt from antler restrictions would render antler restrictions pointless, agency biologists have said.
The primary goal of antler restrictions was to increase the number of older bucks in the population. A whitetail buck’s antlers tend to grow larger, with more points, as it ages. Establishing a minimum has allowed more bucks to live beyond two, three or more years. A higher percentage of older, adult males, biologists explain, promotes a more natural breeding ecology — heightened competition for does among adult males. A secondary goal was to achieve greater hunter satisfaction through the availability of more large-racked bucks. Most Pennsylvania deer hunters would agree that the latter goal has been achieved, despite the so far tepid push to exempt Senior hunters from the rule.
Western units have a more stringent antler minimum because habitat along the state’s western border tends to promote larger antler growth than the rest of the state.
“We have a productive deer herd that, thanks to antler point restrictions, includes a high proportion of adult bucks, spread out across the Commonwealth, said Game Commission executive director Bryan Burhans. “That, together with a season that’s as user friendly as any we’ve offered, set the stage for an exciting time. I can’t wait.”
Game Commission biologists estimate that hunters killed 376,810 deer in last year’s seasons — 145,320 antlered bucks and 231,490 antlerless deer. They expect a similar total this season.
Locally, according to Game Commission data, hunters in Fayette and Greene counties kill between 3.1 and 4.0 antlered bucks per square mile each year, which compares favorably with other regions.
Each season, the Game Commission reminds hunters of the importance of reporting their deer kills to the agency. Hunters can report by mail using the card provided with their hunting license, by telephone by calling 1-800-838-4431, or online at the Game Commission’s website: www.pgc.pa.gov.
While hunters have adapted to changes in deer hunting rules and regulations, the most glaring potential changes arise from the possibility of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer. CWD is an always fatal neurological disease, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012. The disease spreads from deer-to-deer through contact with feces, urine, or saliva. Concentrating deer around bait or feeding stations is believed to accelerate spread.
Local hunters should know that CWD, thus far, has never been detected in Fayette, Greene, or Washington counties, and none of the disease management rules followed in some parts of the state must be observed here. CWD has, however, been documented in the far eastern part of Wildlife Management Unit 2C, in eastern Somerset County. But the Disease Management Area imposed there does not extend into Fayette.
Hunters everywhere should note there is a statewide prohibition against moving a harvested deer whole across state lines. Nowhere may a whole deer killed in West Virginia, for example, be transported into Pennsylvania. The same rules apply to deer killed in Pennsylvania and moved elsewhere. See the Game Commission’s website for a full explanation of CWD-related rules.
Deer hunters are always reminded to hunt safely, be sure of your target, keep the rifle pointed in a safe direction, and always wear fluorescent orange as required.
Hunting deer is different today but will always be an exciting pursuit to share with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.