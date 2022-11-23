112322 orange incursion

Ben Moyer

Duayne Forsberg (left) of Harrisburg and Aaron Moyer, Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Farmington, admire a buck Forsberg tagged in a recent season in Wildlife Management Unit 2A.

 Ben Moyer

More than 600,000 orange coats are poised to probe state woodlands in search of a whitetail. Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 26. This year, hunting is permitted on the following day, Sunday, Nov. 27, and the season continues through Saturday, Dec. 10. But it is not legal to hunt on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.