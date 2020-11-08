The Orvis Company’s Pittsburgh store selected the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, headquartered at Uniontown, to receive the proceeds from its 2020 Orvis Give Back Days. Gary Clouner, Orvis Pittsburgh manager, traveled to Ohiopyle to present Chestnut Ridge TU representatives with a check for $2,172.00.
Orvis is a major retailer of fly-fishing equipment and other outdoor gear. Its core values and mission statement commit the company to protecting the natural resources that support outdoor recreation. Give Back Days enables Orvis to channel financial support to deserving organizations working to protect and restore nature within each store’s market region, and to encourage its customers to share in that effort.
During Give Back Days, Orvis directs $10 from customers’ larger item purchases to the recipient organization and encourages the customer to make an additional donation to the same cause.
“A majority of our customers are from the Pittsburgh area, but they come up here to the beautiful Laurel Highlands to fish,” Clouner said. “We wanted to give something back to the natural resources in this area, and when we learned about all the positive efforts of Chestnut Ridge TU, we knew it was a natural partnership.”
Clouner said many of his customers were familiar with Chestnut Ridge TU’s projects but did not know the group responsible. He noted the access steps down the steep slope from the Great Allegheny Passage to the Youghiogheny River near Confluence, a long history of improving water quality in the Dunbar Creek basin, and operation of a trout nursery in the Youghiogheny Dam tailrace. The group uses fish grown in the nursery to support youth fishing experiences, and releases hundreds of trophy-size trout in the Yough for the public’s enjoyment.
“Now we have a working relationship with Chestnut Ridge, and we want to grow it in the future,” Clouner said. “We know the Covid pandemic forced the organization to cancel its popular banquet last spring, which is its major fund-raising event of the year. We hope Give Back Days will help continue the many projects Chestnut Ridge TU normally funds through the support of its banquet guests.”
The Give Back Days drive was nationwide, through which all 69 Orvis retail stores supported some local conservation effort. Clouner said the Pittsburgh store placed among Orvis’ top 10 stores in Give Back Days dollars collected.
