The climate of our planet is simply the daily conservation of its weather.
Every nook and cranny of Mother Earth’s planet has an average kind of weather; that is what the weather is supposed to be like at a given time. We refer to this expectation as the average and it is made up of the day-to-day weather, including the extremes that occasionally influence these averages.
The problem is that our day-to-day weather very often does not cooperate with the average or what is expected.
Winter has not been anywhere near what we expect. January was some 10 degrees above normal in the Uniontown area. February was another mild one with little if any snow. It’s supposed to snow here in February, we always get some and sometimes we get a lot but not this year.
So far March has been undecided how she will behave. The windstorm that blew into town last weekend causing widespread power outages and damage was not all that unusual for March and just when we think the mild days of March will continue it looks like we are in for a cool spell with temperatures poised to end up below normal for much of the rest of the month.
We expect California to be mild and sunny in the winter but not this time as unbelievable amounts of snow have fallen. Storm after storm have dumped feet of snow, closing roads for weeks and burying homes, cars and even grocery stores. The pictures are truly amazing. So much snow has fallen in some of our western areas that ski resorts have had to close due to too much snow and in Europe the opposite has occurred as no snow has led to closures.
The decades-long drought in our western states may finally be easing, but it took record amounts of rain and flooding to pose the possibility of some relief this spring. The record rains also add to the expected summer fire season as new vegetation quickly becomes fuel for these fires. Hillsides and houses slide into the ocean as the heavy rains and rising seas take their toll.
Spring blossoms have already graced our southlands as record warm temperatures have prevailed across most of the south and Middle Atlantic region. The Cherry Blossom’s in Washington are ahead of schedule and hopefully the cooler air arriving this coming week will not be of the Arctic variety which could devastate early blooms.
That same holds true in our area as we are experiencing some early spring plants pushing up through the mild soil and the cooler weather we expect should slow down the spring growth so that a cold snap does not devastate our early arrivals.
Weather and climate have fascinated me since I was a child. It still does and every day I am in awe at what happens on Mother Earth’s planet. A few of the more interesting statistics are the record high of 136 in our own Death Valley, California, followed by the coldest temperature of 129 below zero in Vostox, Antarctica. Uniontown records are 22 below and 103 for our high. We average 40 inches of rain per year.
Mawsynram, India, sees on average 467 inches while Arica, Chile, only averages 0.03 hundredths of an inch per season. Cherrapunji, India, holds the world’s record for rainfall at 1,0451 inches in one year. Reunion Island saw 74 inches of rain fall in 24 hours and nearby Unionville, Maryland, had 1.23 inches in one minute.
Mt. Baker, Washington. hold the snowfall record with 1,140 inches in a season and Silver Lake, Colorado, has seen 76 inches of snow in 24 hours. However, when this year is all said and done California may challenge this record and just to our north the city of Buffalo had two large Lake Effect snow storms that are being evaluated for new records. Mt. Ibuki, Japan, has the record snow depth of 465 inches or 38 feet of snow. How do you even measure that much?
As for the highest wind, Mt. Washington, Hew Hampshire, experienced the world’s record at 231 miles per hour.
The weather will always surprise us with a new record to replace the old ones and it seems with our changing climate new ones are happening more often.
Stay tuned.
