We wish it was that easy but when it comes to weather and the climate it’s so much more difficult and complicated.
No doubt 2022 was a nightmare for so many people as extreme weather events plagued so much of Mother Earth’s home. Across the planet extreme heat, storms and flooding killed thousands, and in the United States the fires, heat, drought, storms and floods took its toll on lives and property.
Hurricane Ian and the brutal cold at Christmas were the latest in a series of weather events to disrupt the lives of millions. By no means was the Christmas cold a refuting of a warming planet but increasing evidence that a warming climate will produce stronger storms both winter and summer.
Hurricane Ian produced record amounts of rain and flooding. One good thing that was noticed was that the La Nina weather pattern that we discussed last week was probably responsible for fewer hurricanes than were expected although the ones we got were certainly severe and caused a lot of destruction and loss of life.
The evidence continues to mount that our continued use of fossil fuels will continue to add to the pollution and CO2 levels and again the evidence certainly suggests more frequent and severe storms are in our future; maybe not in our backyard but certainly in the most vulnerable parts of the world.
Many of the countries that produce little or any of the pollution are suffering the most consequences and there is a growing awareness that the largest polluters need to consider the effect on these more vulnerable countries and their peoples. Perhaps this is the beginning of an awareness of responsibility that certainly needs to be part of the new view on the world and its peoples.
There is also a growing recognition that the continued use of fossil fuel as our energy source is just not in the best interest of the planet but also the health and welfare of its citizens. We also must do more to bring other large polluters like China and India to realize that in the long run it’s in their best interest to begin the move away from the old forms of energy and embrace the new possibilities.
The children of the world and future generations need to know we cared enough to take the actions that were necessary to provide a future for them.
If you have been following the climate issue at all, you have probably noticed an increasing awareness that some countries and individuals are concerned enough to look for solutions. As we write this an interesting article in the Guardian discussed the efforts of the team of scientists who are on their way to Little Dome in Antarctica to drill down into a million-year-old ice core to analyze air bubbles trapped in the ice. A convoy of tractors is pulling sleds with all their equipment and living quarters as the dig will last for a number of months.
Outside temperatures will approach 60 degrees below zero. If they are successful it will be the oldest and deepest ice core ever drilled and release more clues to our past climate and what brought about sudden changes to the earth’s weather and climate.
While we are not there yet, solar, wind and alternative energy sources are beginning to look promising and I am confident that mankind will come up with responsible solutions. Lots of new jobs will be created for the world’s peoples and humans will learn to adapt and the world may became a better place to live.
Speaking of changes, once again the weather of Southwestern Pennsylvania abruptly changed from the brutal cold to more springlike conditions with temperatures in the 60s. Looking ahead the weather scientists at the Climate Prediction Center are forecasting temperatures to be above normal for the next 10 ten days with our precipitation more likely to be rain than snow.
Have you noticed the few minutes of extra daylight in the morning and evening? A sign of good things to come.
