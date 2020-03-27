Do you know what that sound is? That’s the silent signal echoing through the woods right now! For spring gobbler hunters — March or what’s left of it — may be a more important month than April or May.
During March, vital things are happening. The flocks of 50 or 60 turkeys you saw feeding in old cornfields during the winter are splitting up. The hens are feeling the urge to nest, and when they begin wandering around looking for a suitable spot in which to set up housekeeping, the gobblers will follow them.
Despite the loud trumpeting of their desire to install every hen within earshot into their personal harem, it is the hens that choose the locations for strutting shows and nesting sites.
Of course, the gobblers begin the yearly ritual of deciding who will be dominant and who will not. It is not which gobblers will be tolerated on the fringes of the flock, but who the big boy that does the breeding that will be what’s decided by the end of March by numerous fights and bluffs. If you have ever been privileged to witness one of these gobbler fights, you know how noisy and violent they can be. And what a thrill to just see or to film one.
A hunter, quietly shadowing a flock of birds during March and early April, will learn a lot about where gobblers like to strut, where hens and gobblers get together each morning, and which one will be the dominant bird .
A smart hunter can lure them into parading around in the woods, spooking birds, setting up and calling gobbling birds into their space so they can get some film of them. Hunters who engage in spooking and disrupting these natural routines in the spring are liable to end the season with nothing to show for it but the preseason film.
Gobblers spooked a couple times before the season become very suspicious and wary. These are the ones that gobble lustily during the season but will not move an inch in your direction. They learned that danger comes often from the hens that are yards away in the bushes and that do not move in their direction when they gobble.
Gobblers learn quickly that these are phony hens. When the gobbler eagerly runs to the spot where the hen is, and finds nothing, he clucks a few times and when he gets no answer, he simply leaves the area. It only takes a couple encounters like that for him to learn that calls coming from afar are phony. So when he hears calls from afar, he may answer them lustily, but when the hen does not come to his gobbles, he gets very chary about it.
She always comes to him so he gobbles to tell her which way he is going and she can catch up. You sit there wondering what happened. You happened … probably a few weeks ago but he remembers.
If you called a gobbler up preseason and you spooked him and scared him, he may never pay any attention to that spot again in his whole life. It is not that turkeys are particularly smart, but they are wild creatures and they react to whatever happens to them over and over.
So March scouting should consist of sneaking around in the woods, taking note of the locations where you heard gobbling, looking for tracks, scratching, and feathers on the ground to alert you where the little breeding flocks are hanging out. Look for things like dusting bowls and roosting trees but squelch your urges to answer and engage him when he sounds off.
You do not want the big old guy to get used to the sound of your calls, to find out that if he answers them, there is no hen there or he gets spooked off. He will pay you back in season if he hears those calls again and ignores them, plus you will sit there wondering why he gobbled a lot but wouldn’t come an inch in your direction.
Another trick gobblers like to play is to gobble a lot on the roost, then fly down and go silent. Other times he will just walk away, gobbling as he goes. It is so frustrating!
To us it is because we thought the intense gobbling meant he was really hot and would come running when he flew down. If a gobbler cannot determine if the hen he hears in the distance is really a hen, and he is afraid to come looking, he will walk away, gobbling as he walks. If it is a real hen, it will come to him. So when the calling stays in the same spot, he knows it is all phony.
I sometimes just drive along with my window down, listening out the window for gobbles. When I hear a gobbler, I mark it down, and the next time I come to those woods, I will again listen for which direction he goes when he flies down. I listen to see if any hens answer him. Later, I sneak around the woods as quietly as possible, looking for tracks, scratching that show a feeding or strutting area.
I especially look for dusting bowls because turkeys spend a lot of time dusting to deal with insects in their feathers. I look around then for a spot where I can set up and wait patiently for the turkeys to come to dust.
Scouting right now can be so profitable once the season starts, as long as you don’t disturb the birds while you are at it.
Shirley Grenoble is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
