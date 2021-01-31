Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of snow expected this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.