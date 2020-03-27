HUNTER-TRAPPER INDEPENDENT STUDY COURSE
NOTE: Must be 11 years old to register. Students must attend the two- to three-hour class to be tested and certified. Students must study entire course content on own online, taking about 8-10 hours to complete.
3D ARCHERY COURSE
TNT Shooting Grounds
407 Morris Hollow Rd, Smock, Pa 15480
Course has 30 targets at $10 and sporting clays.
Open 7 days a week.
Call 724-677-2609 for information.
SHOOTING, RIFLE, ARCHERY
Rostraver Sportsman and Conservation Association trap shoots every Thursday from 10 a.m. until last shooter and every Saturday from noon until last shooter. Public welcome.
Located at 559 Cedar Creek Road, Belle Vernon, Club meetings are the third Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m.
TRAP SHOOTING
Nixon Gun Club
Open to public. Sundays 6-10 p.m.
Information: 724-785-2311.
SPORTING CLAYS AND FIVE-STAND
California Hill Gun Club
Open to public. Sundays 9 a.m.-noon.
Information: 724-938-3480
SUCCESSFUL TURKEY HUNTING
Online registration only; must be at least age 11 to register.
Prior to attending, you should complete the independent study part of this program online. If you don’t want to study online, please telephone the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to request a copy of our “Successful Turkey Hunting Student Manual.”
FAIRBANK ROD AND GUN CLUB SPORTING CLAYS
Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Find us on Facebook.
SUCCESSFUL FURTAKING
Prior to attending the one-day class, all students must complete the independent study part of the training by clicking on the link “Successful Furtaking Student Manual” on the website at www.pgc.state.pa.us.
If not online, please telephone the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday)to request a printed version of the manual.
SUCCESSFUL BOWHUNTER-ED CLASSES
NOTE: All the online Pennsylvania Bowhunter Education Course must be completed before registering for Successful Bowhunting.
The online bowhunter education course (Pennsylvania Bowhunter Education Course) and Successful Bowhunting field day to complete the requirements for bowhunter education.
SUCCESSFUL FURTAKING
Prior to attending the one-day class, all students must complete the independent study part of the training by clicking on the link “Successful Furtaking! Student Manual” at www.pgc.state.pa.us.
If not online, please call the PGC Hunter-Trapper Education Division at 717-787-7015. (M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) to request a printed version of the manual.
The independent study portion of the course takes approximately 6-8 hours to complete.
2019-20 HUNTING SEASONS AND BAG LIMITS
2019-20 Small Game Seasons
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license, and mentored youth – Oct. 5-19 (6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Oct. 19-Nov. 29; Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (6 daily, 18 possession).
RUFFED GROUSE: Oct. 19–Nov. 29 and Dec. 16-24 (2 daily, 6 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail) Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Oct. 5-Oct. 19 (4 daily, 12 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail): Oct. 19-Nov. 29, Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (4 daily, 12 possession).
PHEASANT: Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Oct. 12-19 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male pheasants only in WMUs 4E and 5A. Male and female pheasants may be taken in all other WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except as authorized by executive order.
PHEASANT: Oct. 26-Nov. 29, Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male pheasants only in WMUs 4E and 5A. Male and female pheasants may be taken in all other WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except, as authorized by executive order.
BOBWHITE QUAIL: Oct. 19-Nov. 29, Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (8 daily, 24 possession).
HARES (SNOWSHOE RABBITS) OR VARYING HARES: Dec. 26-Jan. 1, in all WMUs (1 daily, 3 possession).
WOODCHUCKS (GROUNDHOGS): No closed season, except on Sundays and during the regular firearms deer seasons. No limit.
CROWS: July 5-April 12, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. No limit.
STARLINGS AND ENGLISH SPARROWS: No closed season, except during the antlered and antlerless deer season. No limit.
2019-20 Big Game Seasons
WILD TURKEY (Male or Female): WMU 1B – Nov. 2-Nov. 9; WMU 2B (Shotgun and bow and arrow) – Nov. 2-22 and Nov. 28-29; WMUs 1A, 2A, 4A and 4B, – Nov. 2-Nov. 9 and Nov. 28 and 29; WMUs 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4D and 4E– Nov.2-16 and Nov. 28 and 29; WMU 2C – Nov. 2-Nov. 22 and Nov. 28 and 29; WMU 5A – Nov. 7-9; WMU 5B – Nov. 5-7; WMUs 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING.
SPRING TURKEY (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored youth – April 25, 2020. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt.
SPRING TURKEY (Bearded bird only): May 2-30, 2020. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 2-16, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 18-30, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Sept. 21-Nov. 29. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMU 5B): Oct. 5-Nov. 16. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (Statewide): Oct. 28-Nov. 9. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 19-26. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 24-26, Junior and Senior License Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 23-27. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Nov. 30-Dec. 7. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D): Nov. 30-Dec. 14. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 14-28
ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Nov. 4-9. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK, EXTENDED (Antlered and Antlerless): Nov. 11-16. Only one elk may be taken during the license year. Eligible elk license recipients who haven’t harvested an elk by Nov. 9, in designated areas.
ELK, LATE (Antlerless only): Jan. 4-11, 2020
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 21- Nov. 29 and Dec. 26-Jan. 25, 2020. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license. One antlered deer per hunting license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Oct. 5-Nov. 16 and Dec. 26-Jan. 20. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Nov. 30-Dec. 14. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER (Antlered Only) WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B: Nov. 30-Dec. 6. One antlered deer per hunting license year. (Holders of valid DMAP antlerless deer permits may harvest antlerless deer on DMAP properties during this period.)
DEER (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B: Dec. 7-14. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 24-26. Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Youth Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only, with required antlerless license. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 19-26. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 20. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (WMUs 2B, 5C, 5D): Dec. 26-Jan. 25. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS EXTENDED REGULAR FIREARMS: (Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties): Dec. 26-Jan. 25. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military Bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
2019-20 Furbearer Hunting Seasons
COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
RACCOONS and FOXES: Oct. 26-Feb. 22, unlimited.
OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: No closed season, except Sundays. No limits.
BOBCAT (WMUs 2A, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Jan. 11-Feb. 5. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
PORCUPINES: Oct. 12-Feb. 1, 2020. (3 daily, season limit of 10).
2019-20 Trapping Seasons
MINKS and MUSKRATS: Nov. 23-Jan. 12. Unlimited.
COYOTES, FOXES, OPOSSUMS, RACCOONS, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: Oct. 27-Feb. 23. No limit.
COYOTES and FOXES, CABLE RESTRAINTS (Statewide): Dec. 26-Feb. 23. No limit. Participants must pass cable restraint certification course.
BEAVERS (Statewide): Dec. 26-March 31 (Limits vary depending on WMU).
BOBCATS (WMUs 2A, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 21-Jan. 12.
One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
FISHERS (WMUs 1B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 21-Jan. 5. One fisher per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
RIVER OTTERS (WMUs 3C and 3D): Feb. 15-22, 2020. One river otter per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
2019-20 Falconry Seasons
SQUIRRELS (combined) Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (6 daily, 18 possession)
BOBWHITE QUAIL Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (8 daily, 24 possession)
RUFFED GROUSE Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (2 daily, 6 possession)
COTTONTAIL RABBITS Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (4 daily, 12 possession)
SNOWSHOE OR VARYING HARES Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (1 daily, 3 possession)
RINGNECK PHEASANTS (Male or Female combined): Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (2 daily, 6 possession)
No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.