CAMP HILL — A lot of visitors to wild lands in Pennsylvania probably imagine themselves walking in forest primeval, a place untouched by human hands.
But that idea doesn’t really agree with what archaeologists and forest ecologists are beginning to understand about forest history in Pennsylvania. The picture that is emerging is one of forest communities deeply reflective of their relationship with humanity in surprising and nuanced ways for centuries before the arrival of European colonists.
Those are the opening lines of a recent guest blog post by Kate Peresolak and Joe Baker on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) website that discusses how dendrochronology — the science of dating events, environmental change, and archaeological artifacts using the growth rings of trees — can tell us about the people that shaped how those trees grew.
The authors looked at a variety of log buildings in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Virginia, along with wooden canal locks, old barns, and tree stumps in the state, along with literature reviews, to get a glimpse into how indigenous people and early settlers managed the forests.
What they found was that native people “were carefully and extensively managing local forest communities with fire. Among the forest types they seem to have perpetuated were oak forests which produce valuable acorn mast that sustains game species, and hard pine communities in dry and sandy habitats that were also economically valuable to pre-Colonial populations as hunting areas. There is also some suggestion that regular burning and the intensive grazing on young emergent plants that followed the fires created more open forest habitats that facilitated movement and travel.”
To learn more about this fascinating work and how it gives us a new perspective on historic land management by indigenous inhabitants of Pennsylvania, please visit https://paparksandforests.org/news/seeing-the-forest-and-the-trees-dendrochronology-and-pennsylvania-forest-history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.