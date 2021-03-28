CAMP HILL — Stewards of Pennsylvania parks and forests have a new place to stay informed and involved with the happenings in state parks and forests.
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only non-profit whose mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, has a new dynamic website found at http://www.PAParksAndForests.org.
The website hosts valuable information presented in an accessible and user-friendly way.
Explore the work of PPFF, including stewardship, recreation, education, and volunteerism.
Learn about the infrastructure and maintenance needs facing the parks and forests, and how you can help. Resources for park and forest visitors, how to start or join a friends groups, and information for PPFF members and donors is easily accessible to anyone browsing the site.
Visitors will find the PPFF photo gallery a dazzling assortment of photos submitted to the annual photo contest. It’s a must-see for those who are passionate about the outdoors.
Advocates looking for updates on the latest legislation affecting state parks and forests will be able to track bills, and message their representatives to have their voice heard.
The site offers a rich library of press releases, information about PPFF staff, board members, and events.
Anyone with an interest in our state parks and forests will find something of use on the new website which was developed by Cross & Crown, a creative design service based in Chambersburg.
“Providing enthusiasts and stewards of our state parks and forests information that they can use to be safe, advocate, and engage is a priority for the Foundation” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “With your feedback, the new website does all of these things, empowering us to work to the conservation of these special places for today and for future generations.”
“An attractive, accessible source of information is vital to helping people maximize their use and enjoyment of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests,” said Brad Mallory, Chairman of the Board of Directors for PPFF.
To learn more about the work of PPFF visit http://www.PAParksAndForests.org.
About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities and donations through its more than 40 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests (paparksandforests.org or @PaPFF).
